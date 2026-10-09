BitRaser Gets Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for Data Erasure

HT Syndication

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 9: BitRaser, a provider of certified data erasure and diagnostics software received Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 Global Customer Value Leadership Recognition for Data Erasure for Used Electronics. The recognition reflects BitRaser’s performance across customer and business impact, including price-to-performance value, service, operational efficiency and brand strength.

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As more devices enter the second-hand market, organizations increasingly need to demonstrate that data has been securely removed before equipment changes hands. Frost & Sullivan notes that certified erasure is becoming an increasingly important requirement across the electronics lifecycle. Its assessment of BitRaser depicts the company’s ability to translate deep technical expertise into tangible customer value. By combining certified data erasure capabilities with responsive service, flexible deployment options, and a customer-focused approach, BitRaser has established a strong position among organizations seeking secure, compliant, and verifiable ways to erase data before devices are reused, resold, redeployed, or recycled.

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Frost & Sullivan identified a key differentiator in BitRaser, which is developed by Stellar Data Recovery, a company with more than three decades of expertise in data recovery. As one of the only data recovery companies in the world that also develops data erasure technology, Stellar brings forensic expertise to the development and validation of its erasure solutions, providing a distinctive perspective on secure data sanitization.

“For more than three decades, Stellar has built strong customer relationships by making responsive customer service central to how we operate. BitRaser reflects the same philosophy via a dedicated support team, free technical assistance, and continuous innovation. Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 award is an affirmation of this”, said Sunil Chandna, Co-Founder and CEO, Stellar.

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“Frost & Sullivan considers BitRaser a brand that users do not just use but stand behind. This distinction rests on how rarely the three pillars of ownership, service, and reputation reinforce each other this cleanly in a single company,” said Ana Dominguez, Best Practices Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

The recognition also highlighted BitRaser’s ability to support diverse operating environments through a unified platform.

About BitRaser

BitRaser is an innovation from Stellar, a 33-year leader in data care. Its portfolio includes professional tools for data erasure, hardware diagnostics, and erasure verification that support device reuse & promotes circular economy. BitRaser generates tamper-proof erasure reports to support compliance with global privacy laws & regulations. BitRaser is certified by ADISA, NIST, Common Criteria, NYCE and STQC. For more information, visit www.bitraser.com.

Stellar is renowned for its comprehensive solutions in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, and file repair. Stellar has earned the trust of millions of customers and Fortune 500 companies worldwide, solidifying its leadership in the data care industry.

About Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognitions

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Recognitions honor organizations demonstrating excellence in areas including leadership, technological innovation, customer experience and product development. Each recognition follows a rigorous evaluation process combining industry interviews, in-depth analysis and secondary research to benchmark organizations against industry peers.

View Report: https://www.bitraser.com/pdf/awards/BitRaser-Frost-Sullivan-Report-2026.pdf

PR Contact

Dharmendra Tripathi

Sr. Manager (PR)

Phone: +1-844-775-0101

Email: pr@bitraser.com

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