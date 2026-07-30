BitRaser Integrates with ServiceNow® to Automate Secure Data Sanitisation of IT Assets

HT Syndication

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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 30: BitRaser, a leading provider of certified data erasure and diagnostics software from Stellar®, today announced its integration with ServiceNow, enabling organisations to streamline IT asset disposal while improving governance, compliance, and operational efficiency.

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Unlike standalone data erasure tools, the ServiceNow integration with BitRaser embeds data sanitisation into enterprise IT asset management workflows. Before data erasure begins, BitRaser establishes a secure connection with ServiceNow to verify that a storage device has been approved for erasure, ensuring organisational policies are consistently enforced. Once data erasure is complete, BitRaser updates the erasure status, enabling ServiceNow to retrieve tamper-proof reports and asset details via the BitRaser Cloud API. This creates a centralised, auditable record of the entire data sanitisation process within the organisation's IT asset management workflow.

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Additionally, if a technician configures an unapproved erasure method, BitRaser enforces the organisation-defined method in ServiceNow, helping organisations maintain consistent data sanitisation practices across global locations.

"Organisations are increasingly looking to automate IT asset retirement without compromising security or compliance. By integrating BitRaser with ServiceNow, we're helping businesses standardise data erasure, strengthen governance, and simplify audit readiness across their device decommissioning operations," said Sunil Chandna, CEO, BitRaser.

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BitRaser allows IT admins to customise the application to standardise deployments and enforce approved media sanitisation policies across enterprise environments.

The integration is designed for corporations, government organisations, MSPs, and IT asset disposition (ITAD) providers seeking to automate the secure retirement of IT assets while maintaining compliance with global data protection and media sanitisation requirements.

To learn more about the ServiceNow integration, visit: https://www.bitraser.com/bitraser-drive-eraser.php.

About BitRaser

BitRaser is an innovation from Stellar Data Recovery, a 33-year leader in data care. The software portfolio includes professional tools for data erasure, hardware diagnostics, and erasure verification that support device reuse and promote a circular economy. BitRaser generates tamper-proof erasure certificates and reports to support compliance with global privacy laws and regulations, including CCPA, EU GDPR, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and ISO 27001. BitRaser is certified by ADISA, NIST, Common Criteria, NYCE, and STQC.

Explore BitRaser's industry-leading data erasure and diagnostics solutions at www.bitraser.com.

Stellar is renowned for its comprehensive solutions in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, and file repair. The company has earned the trust of millions of customers and Fortune 500 companies worldwide, solidifying its leadership in the data care industry. Visit www.stellarinfo.co.in to learn more about the data recovery and data care solutions offered by Stellar.

PR Contact

Vishal Sharma

GM - Marketing & Sales

0124-4326700

pr@bitraser.com

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