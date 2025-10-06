Biz2X Collaborates with AWS to Launch Industry-First Agentic AI Digital Lending Solution

• Conversational AI capabilities will empower lenders to increase lending volumes by up to 30% and reduce loan approval times by up to 50%

• Built on Amazon Bedrock, the Agentic AI capabilities will help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by streamlining the loan origination process and servicing

• Through its technology, Biz2X will enable financial institutions to disburse an additional INR 8,500 crore of loans in the next two years

NEW DELHI, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biz2X, a global SaaS digital-lending platform and subsidiary of Biz2Credit, has collaborated with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to launch an industry-first Agentic AI digital lending solution with multilingual capabilities. Built on Amazon Bedrock, the Agentic AI solution is purpose-built for banks, NBFCs, and fintech lenders. It is designed to help financial institutions deliver smarter, faster, and more inclusive credit decisions, potentially enabling them to disburse over INR 8,500 crore in loans over the next two years through Biz2X's technology.

This marks a significant milestone in the future of AI-led financial services. Biz2X is making a direct financial investment of INR 100 crore over the next 2 years in AI and related technologies. AWS is extending support for the Agentic AI digital lending solution through its global cloud infrastructure, AI/ML expertise, advanced security frameworks, and access to AWS partner network for go-to-market opportunities. The collaboration ensures that the solution is not just a product launch, but a long-term innovation platform for lenders worldwide.

The solution with conversational AI will transform SME lending by streamlining loan origination and servicing. AI agents will guide borrowers through application steps, verify documents, and provide instant support, speeding up approvals and reducing errors. Post-disbursement, AI agents will handle payment reminders and queries 24/7, improving customer experience and loan recovery. This automation helps financial institutions serve SMEs faster and more efficiently, bridging the credit gap effectively.

Rohit Arora, CEO and Co-Founder, Biz2X and Biz2Credit, said: "Our collaboration with AWS represents a leap forward in digital lending. The Agentic AI Digital Lending Solution gives financial institutions a powerful way to cut approval times, improve transparency, and expand access to credit. By leveraging our technology with AWS's cloud and AI capabilities, lenders can reach businesses of all sizes and geographies with unprecedented efficiency."

The solution integrates BizBot, Biz2X's proprietary automation engine, with Agentic AI to automate complex workflows and provide real-time insights across multiple languages and markets.

Running on AWS's secure cloud infrastructure, the solution delivers measurable benefits across the financial services value chain. Lenders adopting Biz2X's AI-driven capabilities could reduce loan approval times by up to 50% and increase lending volumes by around 30%. India's MSME sector faces an estimated ₹30-lakh-crore credit gap; this solution is designed to help financial institutions bridge that gap more effectively and efficiently. Also, in emerging markets such as the Middle East, the solution will help close the SME credit gap.

The Biz2X–AWS collaboration marks an important step in the shift toward AI-powered, cloud-enabled lending platforms, reaffirming a shared commitment to bridge credit gaps, improve borrower experiences, and enable responsible, scalable growth for financial institutions.

About Biz2X

Biz2X is a global SaaS platform that enables financial institutions to provide a customized online lending experience. With a strong presence in the United States, MENA, and India, Biz2X is transforming the lending landscape with scalable, automated, and intelligent lending technology.

www.biz2x.com/india

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789415/Biz2X_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)