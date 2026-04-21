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Home / Business / Bizom Collaborates with AWS to Strengthen AI Foundations for CPG Route-to-Market Excellence

Bizom Collaborates with AWS to Strengthen AI Foundations for CPG Route-to-Market Excellence

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ANI
Updated At : 10:05 AM Apr 21, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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New Delhi [India], April 21: Bizom, a leading AI-first Retail Intelligence platform for Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) brands, announced a strategic expertise-based collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to strengthen its AI-driven Route-to-Market (RTM) capabilities. As Bizom continues to scale its presence across markets, AWS will support Bizom with deep cloud and AI expertise to help evolve its AI architecture with greater reliability, performance, and security.

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This association is focused on ensuring that Bizom's AI systems are capable of powering faster insights, smarter execution, and more resilient decision-making for CPG brands operating in complex, high-velocity markets. With AWS as a trusted technology provider, Bizom is reinforcing the core layers of its AI capabilities to support hyperlocal intelligence, real-time data processing, and intelligent automation across sales, distribution, and merchandising. This enables Bizom to accelerate innovation while maintaining the robustness required to serve large, multi-market CPG ecosystems. It is anchored in strategic guidance, best practices, and technical thought leadership from AWS, helping Bizom build strong, scalable AI systems that can support long-term growth and continuous innovation. Bizom is using Amazon Bedrock and the Amazon Nova family of models for enabling agentic workflows within their platform.

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Lalit Bhise, CEO and Co-Founder at Bizom stated, "Working with AWS strengthens the very core of how we build and scale AI led Route To Market solutions at Bizom. As we help CPG brands move from records to building on intelligence, AWS's expertise enables us to deliver real intelligence with the performance, security, and reliability that enterprise customers expect."

About Bizom

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Bizom is a leading route-to-market platform for CPG brands enabling 250K+ salesforce, 300K+ channel partners, and 10.2M+ retailers through real-time visibility, automation, and actionable intelligence.

About Amazon Web Services (AWS) India Services Private Limited

AWS India Private Limited undertakes the resale and marketing of AWS Cloud services in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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