Bizom Onboards Kartikay Mehta as Chief Business Officer

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24: Bizom, a route-to-market platform for over 750+ consumer goods companies, has onboarded Kartikay Mehta as Chief Business Officer. In this role, he will lead all business units at Bizom, with responsibility for revenue growth, customer success, strategic partnerships, and market expansion.

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Kartikay brings over two decades of experience in sales, business development, and commercial leadership across the CPG industry. He has held senior roles at Unibic Foods India, Wipro, Bausch & Lomb, VST Industries, and Godfrey Phillips India, where he led teams across sales, marketing, and commercial functions. His work has spanned building distribution networks, driving market expansion, and developing teams that consistently deliver results.

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Having spent his career working closely with CPG brands, distributors, and retailers, Kartikay has a ground-level understanding of how the industry operates and what it takes to grow within it.

What makes his appointment particularly meaningful as a journey behind it. As a Sales Director at Unibic Foods India, Kartikey was one of the active customers to closely work with the Bizom team to co-create the platform of what was actually needed on the ground. Having said that, the relationship built over years of working together is what now brings him to the other side of the table.

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"Kartikay brings exactly the kind of experience and relationships that will help us lead the next level of growth. His understanding of the CPG business from the ground up makes him the right person for it," says Lalit Bhise, Co-founder & CEO, Bizom.

"Bizom is solving a problem that every CPG brand I have worked with has faced: getting reliable, actionable visibility across their sales and distribution operations. I have seen this gap from the brand side for years, and I am glad to now be on the side that is building the solution. I look forward to working with the team to grow Bizom's impact across more brands and markets," says Kartikay Mehta, Chief Business Officer, Bizom.

About Bizom

Bizom is an AI-first Route-to-Market (RTM) platform for consumer goods companies, helping brands improve sales execution, distributor operations, retail intelligence, and decision-making through AI, automation, and real-time market visibility.

Trusted by 750+ brands across 35+ countries, Bizom powers over $30 billion in annual GMV and is used by more than 250,000 field sales representatives and 300,000 channel partners, creating one of the industry's largest RTM networks.

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