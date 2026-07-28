Bizom Welcomes Industry Veteran Naresh Sethi as the Director of Board

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28: Bizom, an AI-first route-to-market platform for consumer goods companies, announced that industry veteran Naresh Sethi has joined as the Director of Board. The appointment comes at a pivotal stage in Bizom's growth as the company accelerates its next phase of expansion in India and international markets.

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Naresh is a technology enthusiast and global business leader with rich, cross-industry experience spanning retail, consumer goods, and digital transformation. He currently serves as Chairman of VST Industries, and has held senior advisory and strategic roles at leading organizations, including Salesforce and ITC.

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Having spent over two decades with British American Tobacco (BAT), including serving as Executive Board Director, Naresh led business and digital transformation, strategy, M&A, and regional operations across markets including West Europe and Japan.

"Naresh sits at a rare intersection of technology, CPG, and organizational strategy; a combination that is exactly what Bizom needs as we scale. Beyond his experience, we believe he will bring strong structure and rigor to the board itself, sharpening how we govern and how we make decisions. This is the right time to bring someone of his caliber on board as we are at an inflection point in our journey, and Naresh's direction will be invaluable as we navigate that path," says Lalit Bhise, CEO, Bizom

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"Bizom is solving a problem I've seen up close for decades, precisely, the gap between what happens on the ground in retail and what leadership can see and act on. I'm excited to work with Lalit and the team, and to bring my experience to help shape Bizom's next chapter," says Naresh.

Bizom today serves over 750 brands, enabling them to improve sales execution, distribution, and decision-making through AI, automation, and real-time market visibility. With Sethi joining the Board, Bizom aims to further strengthen its strategic direction and governance as it continues its mission of transforming route-to-market execution for consumer goods companies worldwide.

About Bizom

Bizom is an AI-first Route-to-Market (RTM) platform for consumer goods companies, helping brands improve sales and distributor operations, provides retail intelligence, and decision-making through AI, automation, and real-time market visibility.

Trusted by 750+ brands across 35+ countries, Bizom powers over $30 billion in annual GMV and is used by more than 250,000 field sales representatives and 300,000 channel partners, creating one of the industry's largest RTM networks.

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