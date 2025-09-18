Bizox Media Network organized "Global Technology Leaders Awards 2025" (2nd Edition) felicitated Awards to Individuals from INDIA, USA & UAE

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 18: The Global Technology Leaders Awards 2025 stands as a prestigious recognition, celebrating the exceptional contributions of visionaries and innovators in technology across the USA, UK, India, UAE, Armenia, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and beyond. This year, we are delighted to share that an impressive 1850+ nominations were received from outstanding professionals and organizations spanning the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and India. With immense pride, we now unveil and congratulate a distinguished group of awardees who have rightfully secured their place among the Global Technology Leaders Awards 2025. These trailblazing individuals and organizations embody perseverance, performance, and dedication, with an unwavering commitment to innovation, creativity, and excellence within their respective fields.

The entire Award are supported/associated as Powered by: I-Novate Technologies pvt. Ltd. Organized by: Bizox Media Network, Magazine Partner: The CEO Magazine.

Advertisement

Winners Awardees are:

Mr. Upendra Kanuru - International DevSecOps Leader of the Year - Information Technology (USA).

Advertisement

With over 14 years of experience in the Life, Annuities, and Health Insurance sectors, Mr. Kanuru is a distinguished expert in Cloud DevSecOps, FinOps, and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE). He has led major public cloud transformation initiatives, modernized critical systems, and implemented secure, scalable DevOps pipelines that have significantly improved operational efficiency and cost optimization.

He holds a Bachelor's in Computer Science, a Master's in Finance, and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Computer Science with a focus on Cybersecurity and Information Assurance. His expertise is further backed by professional designations including LOMA FLMI, AAPA, ACS, and AHM. This award recognizes his visionary leadership and impactful contributions to secure, cloud-native innovation at scale.

Mr. Suresh Babu Nettur - Global Excellence in AI Innovation and Software Architecture - Information Technology (USA)

Mr. Nettur, M.S., B.Tech., is a seasoned technologist and thought leader with over 20 years of impactful contributions across healthcare, finance, and telecom. His work bridges enterprise-scale architecture, AI research, and open-source innovation.

He has led major AI-driven initiatives--reducing fraudulent healthcare claims by 30%, optimizing high-volume systems with microservices, and enhancing patient outcomes through predictive analytics. His original research has led to innovations like Cypress Copilot, an AI-powered tool boosting developer productivity, and lightweight deep learning models designed for real-world diagnostics. This award recognizes his ongoing commitment to scalable, efficient, and impactful AI solutions.

Mr. Krishna Ganeriwal - Most Promising Software Developer of the Year - Information Technology (USA)

As a Senior Software Engineer at Meta, Krishna leads advancements in privacy-aware infrastructure, building secure and scalable systems for the Ads Privacy organization. His work in data lineage, purpose limitation, and cryptographic observability powers some of the industry's most privacy-sensitive pipelines.

With a background from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a track record at Meta and Texas Instruments, Krishna continues to shape the future of privacy-first, high-impact technology.

Mr. Shishir Tewari - Best Use of Technology - Information Technology (USA)

Mr. Tewari is a seasoned Senior Engineering Manager with over 19 years of experience in data engineering, data warehousing, and business intelligence. He has a proven track record of leading high-performing teams and delivering scalable, high-impact data platforms.

Recognized for his ability to define and drive the technical vision for data systems, Shishir excels in leveraging cloud platforms, open-source tools, and distributed architectures to optimize data processing and analytics at scale. This award honors his outstanding contributions to technology-driven innovation and operational excellence.

Mr. Aashish Mishra - Visionary Software Developer Impacting U.S. Digital Growth - Information Technology (USA)

Mr. Mishra is a highly accomplished Senior Software Developer with over 7 years of experience building scalable, secure, and high-performance applications across the healthcare, insurance, and banking sectors. He specializes in Java, Spring Boot, microservices architecture, and cloud-native solutions, and has deep expertise in Kafka, Docker, Kubernetes, and modern front-end frameworks like React and Angular.

His passion for innovation and his ability to solve complex business challenges with cutting-edge technology have made a lasting impact on U.S. digital transformation. This recognition celebrates his outstanding contributions to the field of software development.

Awardees of 2024

Mr. Mohammed Mohsin - Technology Leader of the Year - Data Warehouse Specialist (USA)

With 18 years of experience in the IT industry, Mr. Mohsin has led high-impact data initiatives across sectors including healthcare, finance, insurance, and manufacturing. A specialist in Data Warehousing, ETL, BI solutions, and data integration, he has played a key role in driving business growth and operational excellence for top U.S. clients.

Recipient of the 2024 Global Technology Leaders Award, his expertise lies in transforming complex data into actionable insights that enable smarter, data-driven decisions at the enterprise level.

Mr. Ashish Gupta - Most Innovative Leader of the Year Award in Digital Transformations & Transitions - Global IT Advisory

With over 20 years of global experience, Mr. Gupta is a distinguished Senior IT Advisor and technology architect known for leading digital transformation, AI-driven innovation, and infrastructure modernization across North America, the UK, and Asia. A TOGAF®9-certified expert, he has guided large-scale IT strategies for clients such as Kaiser Permanente, Xerox, ING Group, CIBC, and Aviva.

His work has earned recognition in major media outlets like TechBullion, Dataconomy, and HackRead, and he has contributed thought leadership on topics such as AI in healthcare, digital banking trends, and Infrastructure as Code. As both a published researcher and peer reviewer, Ashish continues to influence the future of digital innovation across industries. Recipient of the 2024 Global Technology Leaders Award. This award honors his outstanding leadership in driving impactful digital transitions worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)