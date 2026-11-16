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Home / Business / BJD MP Sasmit Patra questions NALCO CMD over proposed 50:50 joint venture with NLCIL

BJD MP Sasmit Patra questions NALCO CMD over proposed 50:50 joint venture with NLCIL

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ANI
Updated At : 01:02 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sasmit Patra questioned the commercial rationale behind the proposed 50:50 joint venture between National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) and NLC India Limited for a 1,080 MW captive thermal power project at Angul in Odisha.

Patra raised these concerns in a letter written to Brijendra Pratap Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NALCO, and sought financial justification for the partnership.

Patra, who represented Odisha and served on the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel, noted that public representations questioned the commercial wisdom of the deal.

He pointed out that NALCO already operated a 1,200 MW captive power plant, held established infrastructure and coal linkages, and produced 4 million tonnes of coal from its Utkal-D and Utkal-E mines in FY 2025-26.

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Combined with the company's record financial performance, Patra argued that NALCO possessed the capabilities to execute the project independently rather than surrender half the equity in a plant meant exclusively for its own use.

The MP asked whether NALCO evaluated an independent execution model against the joint venture through a comparative techno-economic assessment.

He questioned the approved project cost, noting reported estimates ranged between Rs 12,000 crore and Rs 17,000 crore, and sought details on comparative financing costs, projected tariffs, and lifetime financial returns under both structures.

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On fuel security, Patra questioned why a separate long-term coal supply arrangement with NLCIL offered better commercial value when NALCO already owned the Utkal-D and Utkal-E mines. He also sought clarity on the operational status of NLCIL's Machhakata mine and comparative delivered coal costs.

Regarding ownership and assets, the parliamentarian inquired about NLCIL's specific contribution that justified equal equity and asked how NALCO's existing land, water, railway connectivity, and ash-handling facilities would be valued and compensated.

Addressing long-term financial exposure, Patra questioned why NALCO agreed to purchase 100 per cent of the electricity generated for 25 years while holding only 50 per cent equity. He asked for details on tariff-setting, profit-sharing, governance, and risk-allocation provisions to understand how the company protected its interests.

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Furthermore, Patra sought updates on project approvals, financing, and incorporation status, asking how NALCO planned to ensure timely commissioning alongside its proposed smelter expansion by 2030-31 given past expansion delays.

He maintained that a public sector investment of this scale required demonstrable economic advantage rather than the mere convenience of an inter-PSU partnership, asserting that the decisive test remained whether NALCO and its shareholders fared better under the joint venture than through independent execution.

The Rajya Sabha MP requested an early written reply supported by comparative feasibility reports, financial evaluations, and Board-approved rationale to safeguard NALCO's strategic assets and Odisha's economic interests. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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