Black money law: Rs 13,566 cr tax demands raised

New Delhi, March 20
The income tax department raised tax demands amounting to Rs 13,566 crore during the last four financial years under the black money law to deal with undisclosed foreign income and assets, the government told Parliament on Monday.
In reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said 183 assessment orders were passed in 2021-22 and a demand of Rs 5,350 crore was raised under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.
