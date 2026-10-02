DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Black Opal Consultants IPO Receives Strong Investor Interest, Subscribed 68.71 Times

Black Opal Consultants IPO Receives Strong Investor Interest, Subscribed 68.71 Times

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:07 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 2: Black Opal Consultants Limited’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) received strong investor interest, with the issue being subscribed 68.71 times at the close of the bidding process. The IPO received 59,512 applications, reflecting participation across investor categories.

Advertisement

The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) portion was subscribed 92.30 times, while the Retail Individual Investor (RII) portion was subscribed 60.15 times and the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) portion was subscribed 59.77 times.

Advertisement

The IPO was offered in a price band of ₹185 to ₹197 per equity share, with a lot size of 600 equity shares. The issue size stood at ₹55.08 crore at the upper end of the price band. The company’s equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Prasoon Chauhan, Promoter & Managing Director, Black Opal Consultants Limited, said, “We are grateful to investors for the participation received during the IPO. The response across investor categories marks an important milestone for Black Opal. We remain focused on executing our business strategy with discipline and building the company for the long term.”

Advertisement

Established in 2020, Black Opal Consultants operates across real estate advisory, sales and distribution, alongside selective project-level participation. The company has built a network comprising 25+ developers, 300+ broker partners and 2,200+ customers, and has facilitated real estate sales of more than ₹4,000 crore since inception.

Khambatta Securities Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the issue and also serves as an Underwriter, with Share India also acting as an Underwriter. ORIN Connect is the Investor Relations and Public Relations Partner.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts