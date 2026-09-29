Black Opal Consultants Limited Announces Opening of IPO on September 29, 2026

New Delhi, September 28, 2026 – Black Opal Consultants Limited, a real estate services company engaged in brokerage, property advisory, loan syndication and project management services, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Issue will open on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, and close on Thursday, October 1, 2026. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited (BSE SME).

IPO Details

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• Issue Type: Fresh Issue and Offer for Sale

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• Total Offer Size: Up to 27,96,000 Equity Shares

• Fresh Issue: Up to 22,38,000 Equity Shares

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• Offer for Sale: Up to 5,58,000 Equity Shares

• Price Band: ₹185 - ₹197 per Equity Share

• Offer Size at Upper Price Band: ₹55.08 crore

• Lot Size: 600 Equity Shares (Min 2 lots to apply)

• Listing Platform: BSE SME

Objects of the Offer

The net proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be utilized for:

• Funding for securing Sales/Marketing mandates - ₹700 lakhs

• Investment in Aurika Developers LLP, one of our Group Entity, for financing the development of its Ayodhya Project - ₹2,600 lakhs

• General Corporate Purpose

Share Allocation

• Total Offer: Up to 27,96,000 Equity Shares

• Market Maker Reservation: 1,39,800 Equity Shares

• Net QIB: Up to 13,27,800 Equity Shares

• Non-Institutional Investors: Not less than 3,98,400 Equity Shares

• Individual Investors: Not less than 9,30,000 Equity Shares

• Anchor Investor Portion: Up to 7,96,800 Equity Shares

IPO Timeline

• Offer Opens: Tuesday, September 29, 2026

• Offer Closes: Thursday, October 1, 2026

Offer Intermediaries

• Book Running Lead Manager: Khambatta Securities Limited

• Underwritter: Khambatta Securities Limited & Share India Capital Services Private Limited

• Registrar to the Offer: Skyline Financial Services Private Limited

• Market Maker: Share India Securities Limited

Management Commentary

Mr. Prasoon Chauhan Managing Director, Black Opal Consultants Limited, said:

“The proceeds from the IPO will primarily be utilised towards securing sales and marketing mandates, with an allocation of ₹700 Lakhs, and investment of ₹2,600 Lakhs in Aurika Developers LLP, our Group Entity, to support the development of its Ayodhya project. A portion of the proceeds will also be allocated towards general corporate purposes. These initiatives are aimed at expanding our business opportunities, supporting project development and strengthening our growth plans.”

About Black Opal Consultants Limited

Black Opal Consultants Limited is a real estate services company operating across residential and commercial property segments. Its service portfolio includes brokerage, property advisory, loan syndication and project management services. The Company works with real estate developers to market and sell residential and commercial properties through a network of brokers.

The Company has also expanded into real estate development through investments in group entities, including Aurika Developers LLP and Black Opal Ventures LLP.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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