blackNgreen Builds AI Without Barriers, Powered by an AI-First Workplace

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 22: blackNgreen (BNG), an 18-year-old technology company serving customers across 80+ countries and handling more than a trillion transactions a month, is putting AI at the centre of its next phase of growth. Its focus spans AI-first products designed to make AI more accessible through telecom networks, as well as the way its own teams work, build and innovate. To support this, BNG is stepping up hiring across technology, sales and business development, in India and globally.

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As AI reshapes industries worldwide, blackNgreen (BNG) is focused on a different challenge: making AI accessible to everyone and not just those with smartphones or always-on internet. That mission is driving the company's next phase of product innovation, global expansion and talent growth as it scales AI-powered platforms across telecom networks in more than 80 countries.

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One of the key initiatives is AI On Call, which allows people to access and speak to AI simply through a phone call. The service addresses a major gap in the digital ecosystem: around 3.4 billion people, about 40% of the world's population, still do not use mobile internet, according to the GSMA, and handset affordability remains one of the biggest barriers. Now live in more than 24 countries, AI On Call can reach about 180 million subscribers through telecom networks.

What makes blackNgreen different

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BNG combines deep telecom expertise with capabilities across large language models (LLMs), automatic speech recognition (ASR) and text-to-speech (TTS). This lets it localise AI for new languages, adapt to operator requirements and comply with local regulations in each market. "Most AI today is built for people who are already online. We are building for the person who has never owned a smartphone, and that is now the centre of our product strategy. A phone call is the one interface everyone already knows how to use. Our 18 years inside telecom networks let us take AI there, in local languages, and go live in a new market within days," said Rahul Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, blackNgreen.

Turning technology into real-world impact

AI On Call currently handles approximately 60 million queries every month, providing insight into the everyday needs of subscribers across live operator networks. Companionship and emotional support is the largest category, at 22.8% of all queries. Education and learning follows at 14.5%, then news and current affairs (12.5%), sports and entertainment (12.3%), telecom and account services (10.8%), health and medical (9.2%), agriculture and farming (5.4%) and financial guidance (4.3%). Other topics make up the remaining 8.2%. Users spend an average of around 28 minutes on the service each month.

BNG is also transforming everyday communication through AI PA (Personal Assistant), an AI-powered voice assistant that intelligently answers calls on behalf of subscribers when they are unavailable, helping them stay connected without missing important conversations.

Designed for everyone from small-business owners to busy professionals, it helps reduce missed calls and ensures individuals and businesses can stay reachable outside working hours. The service currently handles more than 18% of subscriber calls and is planned to expand to around 18 countries over the next 12 months. Together, these innovations reflect blackNgreen's broader vision of building AI that reaches subscribers across devices, connectivity environments and everyday telecom interactions.

An AI-First Company, Inside and Out

AI is also being integrated across blackNgreen's existing products. Its AI outreach platform is replacing traditional outreach platforms across 12 countries and delivering 2.5x conversions, while SmartConnect's AI-led decision matrix has helped increase revenue by 40%. Inside the organisation, AI is becoming part of everyday work. Teams across functions are being trained to use AI and build their own tools. A specialised automation team has reduced operational effort from 7,200 to 2,200 man-hours, feature sprint cycles have shortened from 15 days to one week, and the product R&D cycle for new launches has fallen from around one year to four months.

Growing the Team Behind Global Innovation

BNG is expanding its engineering, product, marketing, sales and business development teams. The technology team is expected to grow by 65–100% over the next 12 months, and sales and business development are set to double within six to eight months. The company will also add six to seven senior leadership roles. About three-quarters of the new positions will be in India, with the rest across Africa, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

"Taking AI to new markets at this pace needs a bigger and stronger team. We are hiring across engineering, product, sales & marketing, in India and globally, and we want people who use AI every day to build faster and solve harder problems," said Rahul Gupta.

Where Ownership Drives Growth

blackNgreen is pairing this expansion with a workplace that gives employees real responsibility early. Its appraisal process no longer relies on a fixed curve, and growth-based profit sharing extends across employee levels. Strong performers work on live operator networks within three to six months of joining and move into product leadership roles as they progress. Business performance is already feeding back to employees. Over the last five months, commercial traction doubled and demand for SmartConnect grew several times over. BNG marked this with company-wide rewards, most of which went to employees outside senior leadership, alongside profit-share payouts linked to business results.

"Our growth model is built on ownership and shared success. People at BNG build products for live operator networks within months of joining, share in the value they create, and progress on capability," said Atul Tiwari, Chief Human Resources Officer, blackNgreen. For engineers, product builders, AI researchers and business leaders, BNG offers the chance to build technology for global telecom networks and shape how AI is accessed and used at scale.

About blackNgreen (BNG)

Founded in 2008, blackNgreen (BNG) is a global AI technology company enabling telecom operators to accelerate customer engagement, unlock new revenue opportunities and advance digital inclusion. Through its integrated ecosystem of intelligent platforms and digital services, BNG helps deliver AI-powered experiences at scale, making digital services accessible to millions of people across diverse connectivity environments. With 180+ operator relationships across more than 80 countries, blackNgreen combines deep telecom expertise, AI innovation and scalable platforms to help operators grow faster, innovate with confidence and create meaningful business and societal impact.

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