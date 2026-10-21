Blackpanda and CyberCube Collaborate to Bring Cyber Risk Analytics to Brokers Across Asia

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 21: Blackpanda, Asia's leading cyber incident response company, today confirmed a collaboration with CyberCube to bring cyber risk analytics to brokers across Asia. The collaboration pairs CyberCube's Broking Manager platform with Blackpanda's incident response presence in the region. Brokers gain the analysis to advise clients on cyber cover, and their clients gain a local team to call when a cyber incident happens.

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Brokers in Asia can request an introduction to Broking Manager through Blackpanda.

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Cyber risk models used across Asia have typically been benchmarked against a single global average. Broking Manager, CyberCube's cyber risk analytics platform for brokers used across 40 countries, includes an APAC regional view alongside its loss severity, incident frequency, and security posture benchmarks. As a result, peer comparisons reflect the markets that brokers' clients actually operate in.

The collaboration has four strands:

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- Refer: Blackpanda will introduce brokers across Asia to Broking Manager.

- License: Blackpanda will license Broking Manager for use with its own broker relationships.

- Respond: Blackpanda's incident response team is available to support brokers' clients during live cyber incidents.

- Research: CyberCube has licensed Blackpanda's aggregated, anonymised incident data for future regional research.

"Clients are asking their brokers harder questions about cyber exposure and how much cover is enough," said Gene Yu, Founder and CEO of Blackpanda. "Broking Manager gives brokers a structured way to answer them: the financial-loss analytics and peer-benchmarking insights they need to prepare for client conversations. When an incident happens, their clients can call on our responders, recognised by Frost & Sullivan as Asia-Pacific's incident response Company of the Year for three years running. Keeping advice and response this close together serves everyone in that conversation."

Nate Brink, Head of Broker Sales & Account Management at CyberCube, said: "Brokers across Asia have told us for years that a single global benchmark doesn't reflect what they're actually seeing in the market. This partnership brings Broking Manager's regional benchmarking to brokers across Asia, backed by Blackpanda's reach and incident response expertise in the region, so they can have a more grounded conversation with their clients about exposure and coverage."

Further detail on Broking Manager's capabilities is available for viewing here.

About Blackpanda

Blackpanda is Asia's leading cyber incident response company, delivering digital emergency response across three integrated channels: IR consulting, IR-1 assurance subscriptions, and Lloyd's of London-underwritten cyber insurance. Each is purpose-built for a different buyer, whether enterprise, mass market, or sophisticated risk-transfer clients, and each stands alone as full incident response. Together, these channels reach the entire commercial market, because our mission is to provide digital emergency response for everyone. Buy all three and they combine into the complete post-attack recovery solution: preparation in advance, response the moment you're hit, and financial recovery paid for by insurance. One local team to help you get ready, respond, and recover.

About CyberCube

CyberCube is the leading provider of software-as-a-service cyber risk analytics to quantify cyber risk in financial terms. CyberCube leverages data, analytics, artificial intelligence, and human resources to serve insurance institutions globally. The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and has operated as a standalone company since 2018. With offices in San Francisco, New York, London, and Tallinn, Estonia, the team is committed to helping organizations and society build resilience to cyber risk. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com.

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