Blackstone sells entire stake in Embassy REIT for Rs 7,100 cr

PTI

New Delhi: Global fund Blackstone has sold its entire 23.5% stake in Embassy Office Parks REIT for around Rs 7,100 crore through block deal on stock exchanges, sources said. The company sold its units at around Rs 316 per share, sources said. Some of the existing unit holders have participated in the block deal. SBI Mutual Fund is a new investor, they added. Embassy Office Parks REIT is India’s first Real Estate Investment Trust. PTI

NEW DELHI

Sony agrees on extending deadline for Zee merger

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday said Sony Pictures Networks India has agreed to discuss extending the date required to make their merger scheme effective, a day ahead of the deadline. Zee said it has received a communication from Sony Group for discussing an extension of the deal which was announced almost two years ago.

