Blackstone sells entire stake in Embassy REIT for Rs 7,100 cr

New Delhi: Global fund Blackstone has sold its entire 23.5% stake in Embassy Office Parks REIT for around Rs 7,100 crore through block deal on stock exchanges, sources said. The company sold its units at around Rs 316 per share, sources said. Some of the existing unit holders have participated in the block deal. SBI Mutual Fund is a new investor, they added. Embassy Office Parks REIT is India’s first Real Estate Investment Trust. PTI
Sony agrees on extending deadline for Zee merger
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday said Sony Pictures Networks India has agreed to discuss extending the date required to make their merger scheme effective, a day ahead of the deadline. Zee said it has received a communication from Sony Group for discussing an extension of the deal which was announced almost two years ago.
Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate
The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...
Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people
Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...
Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills
97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended ...
3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state
Active cases in the state reach 2,341