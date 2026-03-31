Blaize and Nokia Advance Collaboration with Joint AI Solution Showcase at GITEX Asia

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El Dorado Hills (California) [US]/ Singapore, March 31: Blaize Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BZAI, Nasdaq: BZAIW) ("Blaize"), a global leader in programmable, energy efficient AI computing, today announced the next phase of its collaboration with Nokia regarding joint validation and ecosystem engagement across Asia Pacific.

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Blaize and Nokia are progressing their collaboration through the Nokia Network Innovation Lab in Singapore, designed to support the development, integration, and validation of hybrid AI infrastructure solutions combining Blaize's AI platform with Nokia's networking and infrastructure capabilities.

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As part of this next phase, the companies are advancing a joint reference architecture -- a pre-integrated, validated solution framework that combines Blaize's AI platform with Nokia's networking and infrastructure capabilities. The reference is intended to support real-world deployment scenarios across edge and data center environments, providing a foundation for evaluation, integration, and ecosystem collaboration.

The collaboration will be highlighted at GITEX Asia 2026 (April 9-10, Singapore), where Blaize and Nokia will jointly showcase their combined capabilities through demonstrations, ecosystem engagement, and participation in industry discussions focused on next-generation AI infrastructure.

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The joint engagement at GITEX Asia is expected to include:

- Joint solution showcase, demonstrating hybrid AI deployments across edge and data center environments

- Innovation Lab introduction, outlining the framework for ongoing validation and ecosystem collaboration

- Joint thought leadership participation, including panel discussions on AI infrastructure and edge computing

- Engagement with enterprises, governments, cloud service providers, and data center operators across Asia-Pacific

These initiatives are part of ongoing engagement efforts to evaluate how hybrid AI architectures can be applied to real-world environments where latency, power efficiency, and scalability are critical.

"This next phase reflects continued progress in our collaboration with Nokia across Asia-Pacific," said Joseph Sulistyo, Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing at Blaize. "Through the Innovation Lab and joint solution efforts, we are focused on validating how hybrid AI infrastructure can support real-world applications and enable scalable deployment models across the region."

"Our collaboration with Blaize continues to evolve as we engage with customers and ecosystem partners across Asia-Pacific," said Dion Leung, Head of AI and Cloud, Asia Pacific at Nokia. "By combining networking infrastructure with AI inference platforms, we are exploring new approaches to support AI workloads across distributed environments."

Learn more at: https://www.blaize.com/blog/events/gitex-asia-2026/

About Blaize

Blaize delivers a programmable AI platform, purpose-built for inference in real world environments. Its Hybrid AI architecture enables Practical AI and Physical AI workloads to run efficiently at the edge while integrating seamlessly with cloud and GPU based infrastructure. Blaize solutions support computer vision, multimodal AI, and sensor driven applications across smart cities, industrial automation, telecommunications, retail, logistics, and defense. Blaize is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California, with a global presence across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Blaize, including statements regarding the expected scope of the engagement with Nokia and any potential definitive agreements related thereto; the industry in which Blaize operates, market opportunities, and product offerings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of Blaize's business combination with BurTech Acquisition Corp., which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; and (iii) those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 24, 2026, our and other documents filed by Blaize from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Blaize assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Blaize does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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www.blaize.com

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