Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Transforms Vizag with a Futuristic Fusion of Fashion, Technology and Entertainment

BusinessWire India

Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 17: Blenders Pride Fashion Tour took over Vizag with an electrifying showcase that seamlessly merged fashion, technology, and entertainment. The evening brought a futuristic vision of fashion to life, where cutting-edge designs met high-energy performances, shaping a next-gen en-vogue universe. Tamannaah Bhatia stole the spotlight, commanding the runway as the showstopper and embodying the bold, avant-garde vision of Akshat Bansal's Bloni. As the stunning creations unfolded, Ritviz's pulsating live performance amplified the energy, transforming the event into a mesmerizing fusion of style, sound, and innovation, offering a thrilling glimpse into the future.

In partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), Blenders Pride Fashion Tour continues to redefine India's fashion landscape with iconic showcases that celebrate the country's rapidly evolving style narrative. The synergy between FDCI's expertise and the tour's pioneering spirit culminated in a spectacular presentation in Vizag, that not only set a new benchmark for immersive fashion experiences but also reinforced the Fashion Tour's position as a trailblazer in the industry.

Advertisement

Akshat Bansal's collection revolutionized the runway with AI-generated visuals, 3D-modeled elements, and cutting-edge textiles. The crowd was left awestruck as photochromatic technology mesmerized the audience, with outfits seamlessly transforming hues in real-time. The runway came alive with Tamannaah Bhatia's showstopping walk, showcasing the collection's futuristic design. Chef Mohammed Ashiq's delightful cuisine and Ritviz's high-energy beats completed an enchanting evening of style, innovation, and rhythm.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development at Pernod Ricard India said, "Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has always been about pushing creative boundaries and redefining fashion as an art form. This year, we are pushing the boundaries further by blending fashion with AI, creating an immersive experience that defines the future of style. Our collaboration with visionary designers like Akshat Bansal reflects our commitment to shaping India's evolving fashion landscape and inspiring the next generation of trendsetters. As we move forward, each experience will continue to showcase the ever-evolving landscape of fashion, solidifying 'The One and Only' platform as the ultimate convergence of innovation and iconicity like never before."

Advertisement

Designer Akshat Bansal, Founder of Bloni, sharing his thoughts on the show, said, "Fashion is no longer just about clothing; it's an evolving cross-cultural dialogue between innovation, technology, and self-expression. With this collection for Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, I wanted to push the syntax of design itself, blending unconventional and organic earth materials, visuals that are driven by both humans and machines, and handcrafted engineering to create something truly transformative. It's a vision of the future for the present--bold, dynamic, and ever-evolving."

Showstopper Tamannaah Bhatia said, "Walking as the showstopper for Bloni at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour was an amazing experience. Akshat Bansal's stunning collection, with its innovative use of technology and avant-garde textiles, was truly a sight to behold. I felt truly empowered and glamorous in the show-stopping outfit, and the energy of the crowd was electric. It was an honor to be a part of this revolutionary showcase that's redefining the future of fashion."

Singer Ritviz said, "Performing at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour was an incredible experience! The energy of the crowd was infectious, and I loved how my music could complement the stunning visuals and fashion on display. It was amazing to see tech-savvy fashion and music come together in such a harmonious way."

"The Vizag edition was a perfect example of the iconic world of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, and the impact it creates by bringing together the best in fashion & style. As curator of the tour, it's exciting to see how it continues to take shape as 'The One and Only' platform of en vogue experiences," says curator Ashish Soni.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI expressed, "FDCI couldn't have been prouder to partner with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, where we continue to redefine the fashion landscape. Vizag was a true testament to this evolving narrative. As two powerhouses in fashion, we're committed to shaping the future of fashion experiences."

The Fashion Tour is now headed to Guwahati on March 23rd, 2025, featuring innovative designs, live music performances, and an unforgettable evening of fashion and entertainment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)