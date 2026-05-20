Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water Introduces 'Reserved Experiences': Redefining Flavour Through Multi-Sensory Discovery

BusinessWire India

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Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 20: Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water unveils 'Blenders Pride Reserved Experiences', a new cultural platform designed to reimagine how flavour is experienced - across the senses.

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At a time when consumers are gravitating towards more meaningful and elevated experiences - ones that reflect their own evolving tastes and choices, 'Blenders Pride Reserved Experiences' responds to this shift by transforming flavour into something more expressive.

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Rooted in the idea of 'Reserved in Every Sense', the platform presents flavour as a multi-dimensional journey - one that can be seen, heard, felt and experienced, not just tasted.

Curated with Chef Kunal Kapur, the experience brought this vision to life through an intimate, exclusive showcase. At the heart of the evening was a live gastro-performance, where flavour was orchestrated alongside music in real time, blending texture, aroma, and rhythm into a seamless sensory expression.

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What set the experience apart was its interpretation of flavour beyond the palate -- through a series of immersive spaces, each interpreting flavour through a distinct lens, from dynamic visual environments and aroma-led installations to tactile explorations and a curated tasting experience.

Envisioned as an evolving cultural platform, Blenders Pride Reserved Experiences will ow unfold in Jaipur and Kolkata, alongside 10+ activations in key markets -- designed to build a deeper engagement and introduce consumers to a more immersive way of experiencing flavour.

Speaking on the experience, Chef Kunal Kapur said, "Flavour, in its truest form, is layered and evolving. With Reserved Experiences, we've interpreted flavour beyond the plate -- bringing it to life through different forms, so people can engage with it in a far more immersive and unexpected way."

Debasree Dasgupta, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, added, "Consumers today are seeking more intentional and elevated experiences, ones that go beyond functional and feel truly distinctive. With Blenders Pride Reserved Experiences, we are building a cultural platform that responds to this shift, translating the depth and complexity of flavour into immersive, multi-sensory expressions. It's a natural extension of how our audiences want to engage today, where discovery is richer, engaging, and reserved in every sense."

With Blenders Pride Reserved Experiences, the brand continues to build a distinctive cultural narrative, one that elevates flavour into a refined, multi-sensory exploration designed for a new generation of discerning consumers.

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