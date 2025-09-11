Amazon Prime’s ‘The Incognito Photobomber’ campaign wins in Branded Content and Entertainment as well as Digital and Online, with additional accolades for KFC India and Agoda

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Blink Digital, one of India’s leading independent digital agencies, has won four awards at Campaign Brief’s prestigious The Work 2025, reinforcing its reputation for creating bold, innovative, and culturally resonant campaigns.

The winning entries span diverse categories and showcase Blink Digital’s ability to deliver impactful storytelling across platforms and industries:

• KFC India: KFC Lunch Stans (Digital + Online)

• Amazon Prime: The Incognito Photobomber (Branded Content + Entertainment)

• Amazon Prime: The Incognito Photobomber (Digital + Online)

• Agoda: See The World For Less (AI + Virtual Reality)

Speaking on the win, Nicole Ferraz, executive creative director at Blink Digital, said: “Winning four awards at The Work is a huge validation for the kind of creativity we champion at Blink. We spot what people actually care about and turn it into moments everyone talks about. For instance, the Amazon Prime ‘Incognito Photobomber’ campaign started with the paparazzi capturing what looked like a new celebrity tattoo, but it was actually a cleverly placed Prime Day activation."

“With KFC’s ‘Lunch Stans’, we celebrated small everyday rituals that resonate universally. Both campaigns reflect our ability to spot the mood IRL (in real life) and turn it into stuff people can’t help but stan online.”

The Work by Campaign Brief is one of Asia-Pacific’s most respected annual showcases of creative excellence. It highlights the very best of advertising, branded content, and digital storytelling across the region, spotlighting campaigns that push boundaries and deliver tangible cultural impact.

Blink Digital attributes its success to its unique blend of creative curiosity, strategic thinking, and collaborative spirit. The agency thrives on exploring trends, platforms, and human behaviours to deliver campaigns that people notice and talk about.

Dia Kirpalani, VP and head of strategy at Blink Digital, said: “Blink has always had this really lovely DNA which is equal parts curiosity, trust, and madness. We can’t help poking around with platforms and people and trends till something unexpected sparks. That mix means we’re not just making ads, we’re making things people actually notice. And that’s always been the Blink way."

"Winning the awards feels like proof that we’re not just introducing weird ideas into the universe – but that they actually land, and sometimes win shiny things!”

Renee Mitra, executive vice president of client services, added: “Winning four awards from The Work 2025 is a testament to Blink’s commitment to creating breakthrough work. This achievement underscores the strength of our collaborative efforts within Blink as well as the trust our clients place in us. It reflects not just our talent but our ability to align creativity and strategy to deliver measurable, tangible impact.”

About Blink Digital

Blink is an independent digital agency based out of Mumbai with offices in Dubai, Amsterdam and New York, that combines creativity, media and technology to create the best of the Internet. Partnering with some of the world’s most recognised brands, Blink creates innovative work that drives engagement and delivers measurable business impact.



Campaign Stills L-R: Amazon Prime, KFC India, Agoda

