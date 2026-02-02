NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 2: The results of the 16th India Digital Awards were announced at the India Digital Summit (IDS) 2026, on January 30, 2026, celebrating excellence, innovation, and leadership in India's digital ecosystem.

The India Digital Awards recognised outstanding achievements across various categories and subcategories, honouring individuals and organisations making a significant impact in the digital domain.

Among the Special Category winners, Mr. Albinder Dhindsa, Founder & CEO, Blinkit, was adjudicated the Digital Person of the Year. The award recognises his visionary leadership and transformative contribution to India's quick commerce and digital retail landscape, redefining consumer convenience through technology-driven innovation.

The award for Digital Startup of the Year was conferred upon Sarvam AI, in recognition of its pioneering work in the field of artificial intelligence. The startup has demonstrated remarkable innovation, strong execution, and the potential to shape the future of AI-led solutions from India for the world.

WPP won the award for the Digital Agency of the Year - Gold, followed by BigTrunk Communications with Silver and CollabX with Bronze.

For a complete list of the IDA 2026 categories and winners please visit the India Digital Awards 2026 website at www.ida.iamaiawards.in/IDA2026.

About India Digital Awards

Started in 2009, the annual India Digital Awards (IDA) celebrate organizations, teams, and practitioners who have delivered exemplary business outcomes using digital as a medium. IDA stands as India's most esteemed recognition in the digital domain - a true symbol of innovation and excellence.

