BlinkMoney Is Building a 'Liquid Wealth Account' to Help Young Indians Stay Invested

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: Imagine your money staying invested and growing, right alongside the life you’re living.

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For many young Indians, building wealth comes with an uncomfortable trade-off – invest for the future, or keep money available for the realities of today.

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Traditional investing asks for research, fund selection and sustained discipline before the first rupee is committed. And for those who do start, a second problem arrives quickly. A security deposit comes due. A freelancer has a dry month. A family expense lands without warning. The SIP gets paused, or the investment gets redeemed early. Every early exit quietly resets the one thing that actually builds wealth: uninterrupted time in the market and compounding.

The results are familiar – broken SIPs, interrupted compounding, and money scattered across five apps with no system holding it together.

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What BlinkMoney is solving

BlinkMoney is building a different model around that problem, and has a name for it: Effortless Resilient Wealth.

Positioned as India’s first Liquid Wealth Account, BlinkMoney combines automated daily investing with access to liquidity against invested wealth. The idea is straightforward – build wealth consistently, and keep it useful for real life.

Users can start from ₹21 a day or ₹500 a month, choosing to invest daily, monthly or as a one-time contribution. That flexibility is deliberate: freelancers, creators and business owners rarely earn on a salaried rhythm, and a rigid monthly SIP assumes an income they do not have. UPI AutoPay automates investments into a professionally managed, multi-asset mutual fund that dynamically balances equity, debt, and gold.

One fund, already chosen. No shortlist, no allocation to figure out, no research before starting.

Effortless Resilient Wealth – the mantra behind the product

Both halves of the phrase are doing work.

Effortless means users do not have to become investing experts. Contributions are automated, and a professional fund management team handles the allocation decisions.

Resilient means the wealth is built to endure – diversified across three asset classes rather than concentrated in a single thematic bet, with no lock-in, and structured so that an unexpected expense does not have to end in a forced sale.

Compounding that doesn’t have to restart

This is where BlinkMoney’s liquidity layer matters. Rather than having to sell investments when money is required, eligible users can access a credit line against their invested holdings, subject to lender and product eligibility. The units are pledged, not sold – so the portfolio stays invested while the shortfall is bridged.

Note: The underlying mutual fund investment continues to follow normal redemption timelines; the instant-access mechanism is the credit line, not instant redemption.

Compounding rewards continuity above almost everything else. A portfolio that survives three emergencies intact does something that a higher-performing portfolio liquidated twice never will.

Regulated partners and institutional backing

BlinkMoney is an AMFI-registered mutual fund distributor. Investments are held in the customer’s own name with SEBI-registered asset managers including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Axis Mutual Fund, while the credit facility is extended through a regulated lending partner. The company is backed by global early-stage venture firm Antler.

BlinkMoney was founded by Rishabh Roy, Co-Founder & CEO, an IIT and ISB alumnus, and Varun Bhandia, Co-Founder & CTO, an IIT Roorkee alumnus who previously built systems at Standard Chartered and Refyne.

“The investing industry has spent years optimising how people start investing. We think the bigger problem is helping them stay invested when real life gets in the way.” – Rishabh Roy, Co-Founder & CEO, BlinkMoney

At its heart, BlinkMoney is responding to a shift in how younger Indians think about money. They do not want to choose between enjoying life today and building wealth for tomorrow. They want a system that does both. And BlinkMoney is that system.

Try BlinkMoney now!

Made with love in India, for the New India.

About BlinkMoney

BlinkMoney is a brand of Capline Ventures Private Limited (CIN: U62099MH2024PTC435972), a Mumbai-based fintech building India’s first Liquid Wealth Account for young Indians. The product automates investing across equity, debt and gold through a multi-asset mutual fund scheme, with the option for eligible users to borrow against those investments instead of redeeming them.

Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme related documents carefully. Past performance may or may not be sustained in the future and is not a guarantee of future returns. Credit availability against holdings is subject to eligibility and the lender’s sole discretion. A fall in portfolio value may trigger a margin call requiring repayment or top-up. Terms and conditions apply. No lock-in period; an exit load applies as per scheme documents, and pledged units cannot be redeemed while the loan is outstanding. BlinkMoney is an AMFI-registered mutual fund distributor. ARN: 330047. Liquid Wealth Account is a product name. It is not a bank account, a deposit or a liquid fund, and BlinkMoney is not a bank or deposit-taking institution. We do not provide investment advice.

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