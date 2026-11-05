Blockbuster listing for Bombay Coated and Special Steels' IPO – lists at Rs 91 on the exchange, reaches a high of Rs 96.62 on the exchange

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shares of Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd (BCSSL), a steel processing centre engaged in the business of converting steel coils into value-added processed steel products, listed at Rs 91 on the exchange, a premium of 10.98% to the IPO price. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited acted as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Mumbai-based Four Bridge Capital (FBC) assisted the Company throughout its IPO journey, providing guidance and support right up to the listing.

The scrip reached a high of Rs 96.62 on the BSE, and Rs 95.55 on the NSE.

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The scrip closed at Rs 95.50 on the BSE, and Rs 95.55 on the NSE.

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As per NSE, the total quantity traded stood at 78.95 lakh shares, on BSE the total quantity traded at 30.42 lakh shares. Total turnover (BSE + NSE) on Day 1 stood at Rs 102.32 crore.

The Market Capitalisation of the Company at today's closing price stood at Rs 599.97 crore as per BSE, and Rs 600.29 crore as per NSE.

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Commenting on the successful listing, Mr. Nitin Gupta, Managing Director, Bombay Coated and Special Steels Limited, said, "We are delighted with the overwhelming response to our IPO and sincerely thank our investors for the confidence they have reposed in Bombay Coated and Special Steels Limited. Our successful listing marks a significant milestone in the Company's journey and reinforces our commitment to building a strong and sustainable business. As a steel processing centre, we remain focused on strengthening our value-added processing capabilities, enhancing our operational efficiencies and deepening our relationships with our diverse customer base of OEMs and ODMs. We see opportunities in the evolving steel industry and remain committed to delivering quality, precision and value to our customers. We thank all our stakeholders for their continued trust and support as we embark on this next phase of growth."

The company had offered a nearly Rs 183.1 crore issue for subscription from Thursday, October 29, 2026, to Monday, November 2, 2026.

This offer was subscribed 60.77 times, and the non-institutional investors category was subscribed 158.32 times.

About Bombay Coated and Special Steel (BCSSL)

Incorporated in 2019, Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd (NSE: BCSSL.NS) is a steel processing centre engaged in the business of converting steel coils into value-added processed steel products. Its core competencies include precision slitting, cut-to-length processing, shearing, and embossing of steel coils into slit coils, embossed slit coils, blanks, embossed blanks and sheared blanks (collectively referred to as Processed Steel Products).

The company caters to a diversified customer base comprising original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs). The company, being a steel processing centre (SPC), operates as an intermediary between primary steel producers and end-users by providing value-added processing services.

For the home and commercial appliances sector, it processes coated steel coils and hot-rolled steel coils into processed steel products used in the manufacture of various appliances. For the general engineering sector, it undertakes specialized processing of non-coated and galvanised plain coils into blanks, used in automotive manufacturing, pharmaceutical cleanroom infrastructure, electrical equipment, and ventilation systems.

In addition to manufacturing processed steel products, the company also performs logistics and inventory management functions. By maintaining adequate inventory levels and offering just-in-time delivery solutions, it ensures timely and efficient supply of processed steel products to customers across urban as well as remote locations, thereby enhancing supply chain efficiency and cost optimization (Source: CareEdge Report).

On January 29, 2021, the company entered into a Business Transfer Agreement to acquire the running business of M/s. Bombay Steels on a going-concern basis. This acquisition consolidated over four decades of trading and processing experience into the operations of the company. Thereafter, the company has entered into a phase of rapid expansion and added steel processing facilities across key manufacturing regions of India. It expanded its operations by establishing new manufacturing facilities in western, northern and southern regions.

For more information, visit https://www.bcsspl.in/.

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