DeFi giants like Curve Finance are securing their future through massive treasury grants and slow, steady infrastructure upgrades. While the latest BlockDAG news suggests a project with potential but inflationary issues, the smart money is aggressively rotating into DeepSnitch AI. With its presale surging past $820,000, a price increase of 87%, and a massive 100% bonus available for early backers, DeepSnitch AI is becoming the kind of life-changing opportunity that comes around once per cycle.

Curve Finance founder proposes $6.6 million grant Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov has formally proposed a 17.45 million CRV token grant to support the ecosystem's long-term growth. This grant, worth approximately $6.6 million at current market prices, would be awarded to Swiss Stake AG, the development firm behind the protocol.

The move follows a previous grant awarded in late 2024 and indicates a shift toward sustainable, corporate-style maintenance for the lending giant. In a detailed proposal posted on the Curve DAO governance forum on December 14th, Egorov outlined that the funds would be used to support a range of critical tech and security enhancements.

The primary goal is to sustain the 25-member contributor team at Swiss Stake AG, ensuring they can continue their ongoing work on the protocol.

The top crypto presale: DeepSnitch AI offers a chance for massive gains in 2026, ahead of the BlockDAG project progress DeepSnitch AI: The ticket out of the trenches DeepSnitch AI is focused on creating new millionaires. The term "getting out of the trenches" is common in crypto vernacular, referring to the struggle of turning a small portfolio into life-changing wealth. DeepSnitch AI is positioned as the coin to achieve exactly that. It offers the perfect storm of low entry price, high utility, and massive incentives that historically drive 100x rallies.

The DeepSnitch platform is already operational, offering three powerful AI agents: SnitchScan for security auditing, SnitchFeed for whale tracking, and SnitchGPT for instant market analysis. The financial metrics are equally compelling.

The presale has now raised over $820,000, and the price has climbed to $0.02846, rewarding early believers with an 87% gain on paper before the token even lists. The community has locked up over 20 million tokens in the staking contract, creating a massive supply shock that will coincide with the January launch.

https://youtu.be/tYrJQSBWMiI?si=7aYwSud6KrKyxKNf BlockDAG news: Inflation risks loom The latest BlockDAG news presents a mixed outlook for potential investors. While the project has generated hype, a closer look at the tokenomics reveals potential hurdles. With a massive supply of 150 billion BDAG tokens and half of that allocated to miners, there is plenty of room for inflation once the mainnet launches.

In terms of BlockDAG ecosystem news, the team has taken steps to build credibility. However, the price predictions reflect the uncertainty. In a bearish scenario for 2025, marked by weak liquidity or delayed listings, analysts see the token trading as low as $0.002.

Looking further ahead to 2027, BlockDAG presale updates suggest that heavy supply unlocks could keep the price between $0.008 and $0.015 in a bearish market.

Maxi Doge (MAXI): High yields, zero utility After its presale concludes, MAXI is scheduled to be listed on Uniswap, with potential future listings on futures platforms. The project makes no pretenses about its nature. It does not offer any utility. Instead, it relies entirely on meme culture and financial incentives, offering early buyers massive staking APYs of 72%.

Price predictions for MAXI are heavily dependent on market sentiment. Bullish crypto market conditions in 2025 could see the token hit $0.003294 by the year’s end. If meme coin adoption continues to rise and regulations become more consumer-friendly, the price could drive toward $0.011254 by 2030.

The bottom line The latest BlockDAG news indicates the risks of inflation and massive supply overhangs. However, DeepSnitch AI stands alone as the golden ticket. With over $820,000 raised, a 100% bonus via code DSNTVIP100, and a January launch that promises to be the event of the quarter, it is the best opportunity for those looking to leave the trenches behind forever.

FAQs What is the latest BlockDAG news regarding its token supply? The most critical BlockDAG news for investors is the confirmation of a 150 billion token supply, with 50% allocated to miners.

How does the DeepSnitch AI bonus help me retire early? The DeepSnitch AI bonus code DSNTVIP100 instantly doubles your token holdings for the same investment amount. This cuts your entry price in half.

Are there any positive BlockDAG presale updates? Yes, positive BlockDAG presale updates include the successful completion of contract audits by reputable firms Halborn and CertiK.

