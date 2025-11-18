New Delhi [India], November 18: Grayscale just filed for a US IPO, a move that could pull crypto even deeper into Wall Street’s core pipelines. The move could signal a broader wave of digital asset companies heading for Wall Street listings.

Advertisement

The SEC filing revealed Grayscale’s plans to list the Class A common stock on the NYSE under the ticker ‘GRAY.’ The shares will initially be offered through a direct share program to investors in its Ethereum and Bitcoin Trust ETFs.

Advertisement

The timing couldn’t be better for digital assets, as the SEC resumes operations after a 43-day shutdown. High-utility blockchain projects are set to benefit from renewed institutional appetite.

Advertisement

BlockDAG is one project gaining serious attention. The BlockDAG price prediction shows strong upside potential as it solves key scalability bottlenecks in crypto architecture.

Then there’s DeepSnitch AI presale, which has raised over $527K to date, and its token price is up 51%. The live market-intelligence network will be an invaluable tool for traders who are looking for the next big opportunity.

Advertisement

Grayscale IPO boosts investor confidence across crypto markets

Grayscale’s decision to go public sends a clear message that traditional markets are finally ready for blockchain-based finance. The IPO comes about four months after it confidentially filed the plans with the SEC. Investors are now awaiting the next stage of approval now that the plans are public. Listings typically happen within a few weeks or months in this scenario.

The IPO news renewed optimism across digital assets. Many investors are rotating from speculative-driven cryptos toward high-performance infrastructure plays.

Multiple analysts see the BlockDAG price prediction remaining strong despite short-term volatility. The rising number of blockchain ETFs and tokenization pilots on Wall Street only strengthens that outlook.

Then there’s DeepSnitch AI, which is being quickly adopted by smart traders. Its five autonomous AI agents allow you to see changing sentiment in real time. Say hello to institutional-grade intelligence. The presale is already over the $527K mark, and it holds 100x potential from the current price.

1. DeepSnitch AI: Showing 100x potential

Traders are turning to tools that give them a competitive edge. DeepSnitch AI is one such project. Its live AI-powered analytics network that tracks whale movement in real time and allows traders to identify emerging projects early.

Its presale has already cleared $527K, with the token jumping 51%. This is a sign that traders trust the real-time AI intel. The five autonomous agents analyze social data and blockchain data 24/7, giving actionable insights long before trends go mainstream.

Even beginners can use its dashboard, as it turns complex on-chain data into simple, actionable alerts. The average trader can now access the all-in-one dashboards and the ability to customize alerts without breaking the bank. It’s the first time that smaller traders can confirm information at the same speed as funds and algorithmic desks.

The network’s ability to spot trend-defining patterns is another major advantage. This is well in advance of them appearing on news sites or price charts. Keeping track of unusual liquidity jumps, social sentiment, and dramatic whale wallet activity can be invaluable.

DeepSnitch AI helps traders spot major moves hours, sometimes days, before they hit the news. That’s why so many people see DeepSnitch AI as the number-one presale of 2025. With the 100x potential, it’s the project everyone’s talking about.

DeepSnitch AI Update! Next Best AI Crypto To Buy?

2. BlockDAG price prediction: Scalability drives 2025 breakout potential

BlockDAG continues to impress analysts and early investors. Its DAG structure removes core bottlenecks, making transactions faster and cheaper than older chains. This makes it faster and cheaper than older networks.

The BlockDAG price prediction for 2025 suggests major growth potential. Some BlockDAG future price forecast projections point toward a 5x or 10x increase if network adoption grows. The BlockDAG market cap potential could easily pass several billion dollars within 12 months if it strikes some major partnerships.

Many retail traders are wondering if BlockDAG will hit $1? Analysts say it’s possible in the next major cycle if adoption matches current projections.

3. Bitcoin Hyper: Bringing instant payments to everyday crypto use

Bitcoin Hyper aims to make everyday crypto payments instant with near-zero fees. The project could benefit from payment giants like Visa investing in blockchain settlement solutions.

Analysts see it as a long-term complement to high-performance systems like BlockDAG. The presale has raised over $27M to date:

Traders like that it upgrades Bitcoin’s utility instead of competing with it. The presale is structured in a way that rewards early entry. Whales have been investing heavily in the project, with one committing $226K in a recent buy, which is one of the presale’s biggest buys so far.

Final verdict: Grayscale’s IPO filing reignites faith in blockchain’s future

Grayscale’s IPO move signals that blockchain is no longer the outsider. It’s stepping directly into the heart of US finance. Blockchain technology is finally becoming a part of global finance.

The BlockDAG price prediction remains one of the most bullish in this environment. DeepSnitch AI also stands out for its impressive live network. Most presales don’t have such an actionable offering up and running at this point.

Many traders are surprised by how quickly DeepSnitch AI surfaces real market signals, long before price charts react. The token is already up 51% and has plenty more room to go, as traders see this as a possible 100x gem.

Visit the official DeepSnitch AI presale page today to invest.

FAQs

What makes DeepSnitch AI relevant to BlockDAG investors?

It provides real alerts on whale activity and market sentiment. This means that traders can identify trends before they impact the BlockDAG price prediction.

How does DeepSnitch AI spot risky or suspicious projects?

The SnitchScan AI agent reads social activity, wallet behavior, and on-chain patterns to flag early signs of rug pulls or manipulation.

Is DeepSnitch AI only useful for advanced crypto users?

No, as the dashboard breaks down complex data into simple insights. It’s beginner-friendly and still powerful for experienced traders.

Disclaimer: Trading cryptocurrencies/digital assets carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. You should be aware of all the risks associated with cryptocurrency/digital asset trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, and does not constitute investment advice. The website or its publishers will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)