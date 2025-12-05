BlockDAG Price Prediction: Investors Search for the Next 100X Presale Opportunity as Daily Crypto Liquidation Almost Triples

Daily crypto liquidations have hit a record level this cycle, almost tripling as the market becomes overly leveraged from rising open interest and overall exchange activity. Average daily futures wipeouts on both short and long positions rose to $68 million and $45 million, respectively. As a result, investors hunt presale opportunities to recover from the liquidation. Notably, BlockDAG and DeepSnitch AI are viable options, with a positive outlook for the future.

A BlockDAG price projection suggests it could 10x from its launch price. Meanwhile, many investors are turning to DeepSnitch AI for even higher returns, with some believing it is a 100x presale token.

If you want to know more about the BlockDAG long-term value and why DeepSnitch AI could be a 100x presale opportunity, you are in the right place.

Daily crypto liquidation soars due to overleveraging Market intelligence platforms Glassnode and Fasanara reported that this cycle holds the record for the highest daily liquidations in crypto. Average liquidation in the futures market rose from $28 million in longs and $15 million in shorts to $68 million and $45 million, respectively.

The most notable sell-off occurred on October 10, in what market participants then referred to as an “Early Black Friday.” More than $640 million in long positions got liquidated as Bitcoin dipped from $121,000 to $102,000.

Open interest fell 22% in 12 hours, from $49.5 billion to $38.8 billion. Glassnode dubbed this event the sharpest deleveraging incident in Bitcoin history.

Despite the situation, investors continue to hunt for presale opportunities with the highest profit potential for 2026.

BlockDAG price prediction and top competitors for 2026 DeepSnitch AI: Presale hype suggests 100x gain possible Presales are among the most lucrative investment opportunities in the crypto sector, and lately, one presale has been making the rounds: DeepSnitch AI’s. Since its start, it has captured the interest of retail traders and investors, with some projecting a 100x turnover at launch.

DeepSnitch AI is a utility-oriented coin built to help you trade like a whale. In an era where institutions and whales move the market, DeepSnitch AI provides you with the tools to not just get safe from their moves, but also ride on them and maximize your profits.

One of its core tools is SnitchFeed, an AI agent that continuously scans alpha groups and Telegram channels for actionable sentiment data, allowing you to trade in the direction of market movers.

But the presale is where the attention lies. Early buyers have invested more than $666,000 in DSNT at $0.02629 per token. So, if you want to increase your chance of realising a 100x profit in 2026, now is the best time to invest in DeepSnitch AI.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djEyt7U_1rY BlockDAG price prediction hints at 10x ROI Following an impressive presale season, BlockDAG is now set for launch. It boasts one of the most successful presale runs, raising $438 million from 312,000 investors.

Based on the general sentiment around the presale, the BlockDAG market outlook is mainly positive. Investors even expect to 10x their gains after it launches.

The bulls place the BDAG price projection at $0.05-$0.1 for launch. However, given that the presale ran too long, the exhausted early buyers may dump the token immediately after it lists.

Ethereum price prediction 2026: Fusaka update improves layer-2 scaling Ethereum reclaimed the $3,000 mark after the Fusaka upgrade went live on December 3. This network upgrade introduced data sampling technology, massively expanding layer-2 throughput.

The Fusaka upgrade is the second major hard fork of 2025 after the May Pectra upgrade. As the Ethereum network capacity improves, adoption increases. When adoption increases, the value of ETH rallies, allowing high-upside altcoins like DeepSnitch AI to follow suit.

Over the week, Ethereum gained 3.15%, hitting $3,120. With more upgrades and network developments on the way, Ethereum might reach $4,000 threshold once again in 2026.

The bottom line Even as liquidation continues to beset the crypto market, opportunities still exist to make massive gains. DeepSnitch AI offers one such opportunity.

While some traders eye a 10x profit in their BlockDAG price prediction, many others anticipate a 100x return on their investment in DeepSnitch AI, as the token prepares for its January launch.

Unlike BlockDAG, DeepSnitch AI is still in its early stages, leaving plenty of room to maximize your profit potential.

Visit the official DeepSnitch AI website and join X and Telegram for updates.

FAQs 1. What is the BlockDAG price prediction right now? The current BlockDAG price prediction is bullish, with traders expecting a 10x surge as adoption spikes, but many are eyeing DeepSnitch AI for a 100x in 2026 upon launch.

2. How strong is the BlockDAG market outlook for 2026? Based on current sentiment, the BlockDAG market outlook for 2026 depends on usage and whether the exhausted early investors hold their tokens or dump them.

3. What can impact the BlockDAG long-term value? Community hype, new features, and exchange listings will drive the growth of the BlockDAG token.

