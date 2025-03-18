India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], March 18: Crewsphere ICP Hub India, in partnership with Blockseblock, is proud to announce the "Hack the Block 2025" series, a dynamic initiative aimed at fostering Web3 innovation among students across six prestigious universities in India. This hybrid hackathon series, running from March 1st to March 28th, 2025, is designed to empower over 3,000 students to build cutting-edge decentralized applications (dApps) on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP).

The "Hack the Block 2025" series will take place at the following universities:

* Lovely Professional University (LPU): March 1st - March 18th, 2025 (600+ registrations)

* Chandigarh University (CU): March 10th - March 22nd, 2025 (400+ participants)

* Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) Landran: March 1st - March 20th, 2025 (100+ participants)

* Sharda University: March 5th - March 28th, 2025 (500+ participants)

* Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) Jhanjeri: March 1st - March 20th, 2025 (600+ participants)

* CT University (CTU): March 1st - March 20th, 2025 (600+ participants)

Participants will explore diverse tracks, including:

* DeFi Solutions

* NFT Ecosystems and Marketplaces

* Web3 for Social Impact

* DeAI Protocol Innovations

* ICP Chain-Specific Development

Each university will award $1,000 in prizes, distributed as follows:

* 1st Place: $500

* 2nd Place: $300

* 3rd Place: $200

In addition to the university-level prizes, the top selected projects across all universities will be evaluated for a $25,000 ICP grant. This grant, with final amounts determined by project quality and quantity, aims to incubate at least 100 projects and aspiring founders.

Projects will be judged on functionality, innovation, technical complexity, and ICP feature utilization, ensuring a focus on building robust and impactful dApps.

"This will be the largest number of founders and developers working on Web3 at the same time," said Sahil, Founder of Blockseblock.

Crewsphere ICP Hub India will provide mentorship and support throughout the hackathons, focusing on guiding participants through the development process and preparing them for potential future grants. Blockseblock, as a global hub for hackathons, provides the platform and global reach, connecting participants with industry experts and resources.

"Our goal is to incubate at least 100 projects and aspiring founders," said Deepak Goyal, Co Founder at Crewsphere ICP Hub India. "This hackathon series aligns with our long-term vision of building a thriving Web3 ecosystem in India by empowering the next generation of Web3 developers."

Registration details and deadlines vary per university, please refer to the university specific information provided above.

About Crewsphere ICP Hub India:

Crewsphere ICP Hub India is a leading organization dedicated to fostering Web3 innovation in India. Through hackathons, educational initiatives, and community building, Crewsphere empowers individuals and organizations to leverage the transformative power of Web3.

About Blockseblock:

Blockseblock is a global hub for hackathons, connecting innovators and developers worldwide to create and compete in building the future of technology.

