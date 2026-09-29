Blood & Gynaecological Cancers: Leading Cancer Experts on Early Detection

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 29: As we observe Blood Cancer Awareness Month and Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month, the focus turns to cancers where greater awareness and timely medical attention can make a meaningful difference. Recognising persistent or unusual symptoms, understanding individual risk factors, and following appropriate screening recommendations can support earlier diagnosis and timely treatment. Through this article, leading cancer experts share their insights on warning signs, early detection and the importance of seeking medical advice without delay.

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1. Dr Anil Thakwani, Director & Head – Clinical Oncology, ShardaCare Healthcity, Greater Noida | Chairperson – Academics | Ex-Senior Registrar, AIIMS, New Delhi

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Early detection remains one of the most important factors in improving outcomes in both blood and gynaecological cancers. The challenge is that early symptoms can sometimes appear mild or resemble common health problems, making awareness particularly important. Persistent fatigue, unexplained weight loss, recurrent or prolonged fever, unusual bruising or bleeding, frequent infections and persistent swelling of lymph nodes should not simply be ignored. While these symptoms do not necessarily indicate blood cancer, they warrant medical evaluation when unexplained or persistent.

Gynaecological cancers—including cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal and vulvar cancers—also require greater awareness among women. Abnormal vaginal bleeding, particularly bleeding after intercourse or after menopause, persistent pelvic or abdominal pain, unusual vaginal discharge, prolonged bloating, loss of appetite, or unexplained changes in bowel and urinary habits should prompt consultation with a healthcare professional.

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Cervical cancer deserves particular attention because appropriate screening can detect precancerous changes before they develop into invasive cancer. HPV testing, Pap testing and other screening approaches recommended according to a woman’s age and risk profile can enable timely intervention. For ovarian cancer, where there is currently no established routine screening test for average-risk women, recognising persistent symptoms and discussing family history or other individual risk factors with a doctor becomes especially important.

With more than 25 years of experience in oncology, including expertise in gynaecologic oncology and advanced radiation techniques such as SRT, SBRT and HDR brachytherapy, I have seen how advances in diagnosis and treatment are expanding the options available to patients. ShardaCare – Healthcity However, technology is most effective when patients seek medical attention at the right time. Awareness should lead to action: persistent or unusual symptoms should be evaluated rather than postponed. Early diagnosis can provide more treatment options and, for many cancers, improve the possibility of successful outcomes.

2. Dr Parameshwara C M, Founder of Smiles Institute of Gastroenterology, Bangalore

Cancer awareness is ultimately about recognising changes in the body early and acting on them rather than waiting for symptoms to become severe. During Blood Cancer Awareness Month and Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month, it is important to remember that different cancers may present in very different ways. Blood cancers can be associated with persistent fatigue, recurrent infections, unexplained fever, easy bruising or bleeding, swollen lymph nodes and unexplained weight loss. Gynaecological cancers may present with abnormal vaginal bleeding, persistent pelvic discomfort, abdominal bloating, unusual discharge or changes in bowel and urinary patterns.

From a colorectal perspective, some of these symptoms can overlap with gastrointestinal conditions, making timely evaluation particularly important. Persistent changes in bowel habits, blood in the stool or rectal bleeding, unexplained weight loss, abdominal pain or discomfort, increasing weakness and persistent changes in appetite should not be dismissed, particularly when they continue without an obvious explanation.

The presence of these symptoms does not automatically mean that a person has cancer. However, assuming that persistent bleeding, bloating or changes in bowel habits are simply due to piles, acidity, dietary changes or another common condition can sometimes delay an appropriate diagnosis.

At the Smiles Institute of Gastroenterology, our focus includes specialised evaluation and management of colorectal cancer and complex gastrointestinal conditions. Advances in diagnostic techniques, surgery and multidisciplinary cancer care have significantly expanded the treatment possibilities available today.

The central message across blood, gynaecological and colorectal cancers is therefore similar: know what is normal for your body and pay attention when something changes and persists. Seeking medical advice early can help identify the cause sooner and, when cancer is involved, may provide a wider range of treatment options.

3. Dr Sivacharan P. V., MD,MRCP (MEDICAL ONCOLOGY) CCT, Founder Director of YOGAKSHEMA CANCER CARE & Senior Consultant in Medical Oncology & Haemato-oncology, Bangalore

Early detection of cancer can save lives and significantly improve treatment outcomes and quality of life. This is particularly relevant during Blood Cancer Awareness Month and Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month, when we have an opportunity to encourage people to recognise warning signs, understand their individual risks and seek medical attention without unnecessary delay.

Gynaecological cancers include cervical, uterine, ovarian, vaginal and vulval cancers. Some may initially produce few or non-specific symptoms, which makes awareness and appropriate screening especially important. Abnormal vaginal bleeding—including bleeding after intercourse or after menopause—unusual vaginal discharge, persistent pelvic or abdominal pain, prolonged bloating or abdominal swelling should not be ignored. Cervical cancer is one area where recommended screening and HPV testing can help identify precancerous changes or disease at an earlier stage, allowing timely intervention.

Haematological cancers such as leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma can also present with symptoms that may initially appear unrelated or resemble common illnesses. Persistent or unexplained tiredness, recurrent fever, unexplained weight loss, frequent infections, easy bruising or bleeding, persistent swollen lymph nodes and ongoing bone pain are among the signs that may require further evaluation. Having one of these symptoms does not necessarily mean cancer, but persistent or unexplained symptoms deserve medical attention.

Advances in diagnostics, targeted therapies, immunotherapy and other modern cancer treatments have expanded the options available for many patients. However, recognising disease at the right time remains extremely important.

The message during these awareness months is straightforward: know your risk, follow recommended screening appropriate to your age and individual circumstances, and consult your doctor promptly about persistent warning signs. Do not wait for symptoms to become severe. Making preventive healthcare and appropriate cancer screening part of routine healthcare can make a life-changing difference.

4. Dr Kishore Kumar S., MBBS, MD, DM (Clinical Haematology), Haemato-Oncologist, Bone Marrow Transplant & CAR-T Cell Therapy Physician, Chennai

“Your Body Whispers Before It Shouts”

Blood cancers rarely announce themselves dramatically. More often, the body sends quiet signals: tiredness that adequate sleep does not resolve, unexplained weight loss, drenching night sweats, infections that keep returning, persistent or recurrent fever, unusual bruising or bleeding, persistent back or bone pain, or lumps in the neck, armpit or groin that do not go away. These symptoms are easy to attribute to stress, lifestyle or a common infection, and in most cases they have causes other than cancer. But when they last more than two to three weeks or remain unexplained, they deserve attention.

Often, a clinical examination and a simple complete blood count (CBC) provide the first clue that something needs further evaluation. Depending on the findings, additional tests may then be required to establish an accurate diagnosis.

It is equally important to understand that blood cancer is not a single disease. Leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma are different groups of cancers, and even within these categories there are multiple subtypes that can behave very differently. Treatment therefore needs to be individualised according to the specific diagnosis, disease characteristics, patient’s age, overall health and other clinical factors.

The encouraging development is how rapidly treatment for several blood cancers has evolved. Alongside conventional therapies, targeted treatments now allow doctors to attack specific abnormalities in cancer cells. Bone marrow or stem-cell transplantation continues to play an important role in selected patients, while CAR-T cell therapy represents a significant advance for certain difficult-to-treat or relapsed blood cancers.

However sophisticated treatment becomes, timing remains crucial. Reaching an appropriate specialist early can help patients receive the right diagnosis and understand the treatment options available to them.

Listen when your body whispers. Persistent, unexplained changes should not be ignored. Don’t wait for the whisper to become a shout.

5. Dr Swarnendu Biswas, MBBS,MD(Radiation Oncology), Visting Clinical Oncologist, Ruby Cancer Center, Desun Hospital, Win Cancer Clinic, Kolkata

Recognising the Warning Signs of Gynaecological Cancers

Early detection can significantly improve treatment possibilities and outcomes in many gynaecological cancers. One of the most important steps is for women to recognise changes that are unusual for their bodies and seek medical advice rather than waiting for symptoms to become severe.

Endometrial cancer, for instance, commonly presents with abnormal uterine bleeding. Any bleeding after menopause deserves prompt medical evaluation, while unusual or persistent bleeding at other ages should also be discussed with a doctor. Cervical cancer is particularly important from a prevention perspective. HPV vaccination and recommended cervical cancer screening can substantially reduce the risk of developing cervical cancer or help detect precancerous changes before they progress. Symptoms such as bleeding after intercourse, unusual vaginal discharge or persistent pelvic discomfort should not be ignored.

Ovarian cancer can be more challenging because its early symptoms may be subtle and mistaken for common digestive or urinary problems. Persistent abdominal bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, feeling full unusually quickly while eating, changes in appetite, or increased urinary urgency or frequency warrant evaluation when they are new and persistent.

Investigations are selected according to a woman’s symptoms, age, clinical findings and individual risk factors. Ultrasonography (USG), particularly transvaginal ultrasonography, is a safe and widely available investigation that can help doctors identify abnormalities involving the uterus, ovaries and surrounding structures. However, an ultrasound finding alone cannot confirm whether an abnormality is cancerous, and further investigations may be necessary.

Similarly, blood markers such as CA-125 can support the evaluation of a woman when ovarian cancer is suspected, but CA-125 is not specific to cancer and can be elevated in several non-cancerous conditions. It should therefore not be viewed as a standalone screening test for healthy, average-risk women.

The key message is awareness without fear. Know the warning signs, follow appropriate preventive and screening recommendations, and seek timely medical advice for persistent or unexplained symptoms. Early evaluation can make a meaningful difference in diagnosis, treatment planning and outcomes.

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