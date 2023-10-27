Bloodbath on D-Street, Sensex sinks 900 points

PTI

Mumbai, October 26

Sliding for the sixth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex on Thursday plunged about 900 points to crash below the 64,000 level due to a broad-based selloff amid heightened tension in the West Asia. The broader gauge Nifty fell below the psychological 19,000 level.

Sheds 3,280 pts in six sessions The Sensex slumped 900.91 points to settle at 63,148.15 points

The Nifty dived 264.90 points to end at 18,857

The Sensex has tumbled 3,279.94 points in six sessions

Besides sluggish trends in global markets, deep losses in auto, financial and energy stocks as well as fresh selling by foreign investors added to the gloom, analysts said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 900.91 points to settle below the 64,000 mark at 63,148.15. During the day, it plummeted 956.08 points to 63,092.98. A total of 2,232 firms declined, while 1,426 advanced and 142 remained unchanged on the BSE. The Nifty dived 264.90 points to 18,857.25.

“Nifty fell again for the sixth consecutive session...even as a series of poor corporate results in the US cast a shadow on the global risk appetite already impacted by the conflict in the West Asia,” Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said.

Since October 17, the Sensex has tumbled 3,279.94 points, while the Nifty fell 954.25 points or 4.81%.

M&M was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, falling 4.06%, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, Titan, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors and Larsen & Toubro.

In contrast, Axis Bank, ITC, HCL Technologies, NTPC and IndusInd Bank were the gainers.

#Mumbai #Sensex