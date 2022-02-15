Bloodbath: Sensex sinks 1,747 pts as Ukraine standoff roils markets

PTI

Mumbai, February 14

The Sensex plunged 1,747 points while the Nifty crashed below the 17,000-level on Monday as escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions sparked a retreat from riskier assets globally. A depreciating rupee and foreign fund outflows added to the gloom, traders said.

Plunging for the second straight session, Sensex nosedived 1,747.08 points to settle at 56,405.84. This was its biggest single-day drop since February 26, 2021.

Investors lose over Rs12.38l cr in 2 days Plunging for the second straight session, the Sensex nosedived 1,747.08 points to settle at 56,405.84. This was its biggest single-day drop since February 26, 2021

The Nifty plummeted 531.95 points to 16,842.80 — closing below the key 17,000-level for the first time this year

Investors have lost over Rs12.38 lakh crore in two days, with the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed firms standing at Rs2,55,42,725.42 crore

On similar lines, the Nifty plummeted 531.95 points to 16,842.80 — closing below the key 17,000-level for the first time this year.

The Sensex has now lost 2,520.19 points in just two sessions. Investors have lost more than Rs 12.38 lakh crore in two days, with the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed firms standing at Rs 2,55,42,725.42 crore.

On the Sensex chart, barring TCS, all shares closed with steep to moderate losses on Monday. Tata Steel was the biggest laggard, tumbling 5.49%, followed by HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Maruti.

“Increased tension between the US and Russia over Ukraine sent oil prices rising and forced investors to dump risky assets. Risk sentiment was further dampened ahead of the Fed’s emergency meeting which heightened fears of aggressive monetary tightening.

“On the domestic front, the annual WPI inflation eased marginally to 12.96% in January from 13.56% in December, but still high, amid moderation in the fuel and power prices,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices suffered losses, with realty, metal and banking plummeting over 5%. —