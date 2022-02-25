Bloodbath: Sensex sinks 2,702 pts

Mumbai, February 24

The Sensex crashed over 2,700 points on Thursday — its biggest single-day plunge in about two years — in lockstep with a severe selloff in global markets after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, plunging Europe into its biggest crisis since the Second World War.

The 30-share BSE gauge plummeted about 2,850 points during the session before closing at 54,529.91, registering a massive fall of 2,702.15 points or 4.72%. This was its biggest decline since March 23, 2020, and the fourth-worst fall ever in absolute terms. Likewise, the NSE barometer Nifty nosedived 815.30 points or 4.78% to end at 16,247.95.

This was also the seventh straight session of decline for both the key indices.

Gold prices zoom by Rs1,656 Gold prices rallied by Rs1,656 to Rs51,627 per 10 gm on Thursday Silver prices also shot up by Rs2,350 to Rs66,267 per kilogram

On the Sensex chart, all 30 shares suffered heavy losses, with IndusInd Bank tumbling the most at 7.88%, followed by M&M, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and Maruti. Investors were poorer by about Rs 13 lakh crore, with the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies standing at Rs 2,42,24,179.79 crore.

Russian troops launched wide-ranging military attacks on Ukraine on Thursday after Moscow cast aside international sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.

Globally, stocks plunged and safe haven assets like gold and Japanese yen rallied amid the intensifying Ukraine crisis, which experts believe may roil the global economy. Market benchmarks in Europe and Asia fell by as much as 4%.

“Ukraine is under attack from Russian forces. The threat of severe sanctions on Moscow is now at its highest level, sending equity markets tumbling globally. Sentiment is driving market direction, which will lead to a large sell-off...,” said Leonardo Pellandini, Equity Strategy, Julius Baer. FIIs offloaded shares worth Rs 3,417.16 crore in the Indian capital markets on Wednesday, exchange data showed. — PTI

Rupee plummets 99 paise to 75.60/$

The rupee tanked 99 paise to close at 75.60 against the US dollar on Thursday as riskier assets took a hit after Russia launched military operations against Ukraine

97 stocks hit 52-week low

The market mayhem pulled down as many as 97 stocks from the BSE 500 index to their 52-week low levels as investors pressed the panic button

Oil Breaches $100-mark

Brent crude oil jumped to over $100 per barrel on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies after Russia attacked Ukraine