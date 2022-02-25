Bloodbath: Sensex sinks 2,702 pts

Nifty tumbles 815 points | Rs13.44 lakh cr investor wealth wiped off

A man looks at BSE electronic board in Mumbai on Thursday. PTI

Mumbai, February 24

The Sensex crashed over 2,700 points on Thursday — its biggest single-day plunge in about two years — in lockstep with a severe selloff in global markets after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, plunging Europe into its biggest crisis since the Second World War.

The 30-share BSE gauge plummeted about 2,850 points during the session before closing at 54,529.91, registering a massive fall of 2,702.15 points or 4.72%. This was its biggest decline since March 23, 2020, and the fourth-worst fall ever in absolute terms. Likewise, the NSE barometer Nifty nosedived 815.30 points or 4.78% to end at 16,247.95.

This was also the seventh straight session of decline for both the key indices.

Gold prices zoom by Rs1,656

Gold prices rallied by Rs1,656 to Rs51,627 per 10 gm on Thursday

Silver prices also shot up by Rs2,350 to Rs66,267 per kilogram

On the Sensex chart, all 30 shares suffered heavy losses, with IndusInd Bank tumbling the most at 7.88%, followed by M&M, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and Maruti. Investors were poorer by about Rs 13 lakh crore, with the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies standing at Rs 2,42,24,179.79 crore.

Russian troops launched wide-ranging military attacks on Ukraine on Thursday after Moscow cast aside international sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.

Globally, stocks plunged and safe haven assets like gold and Japanese yen rallied amid the intensifying Ukraine crisis, which experts believe may roil the global economy. Market benchmarks in Europe and Asia fell by as much as 4%.

“Ukraine is under attack from Russian forces. The threat of severe sanctions on Moscow is now at its highest level, sending equity markets tumbling globally. Sentiment is driving market direction, which will lead to a large sell-off...,” said Leonardo Pellandini, Equity Strategy, Julius Baer. FIIs offloaded shares worth Rs 3,417.16 crore in the Indian capital markets on Wednesday, exchange data showed. — PTI

Rupee plummets 99 paise to 75.60/$

The rupee tanked 99 paise to close at 75.60 against the US dollar on Thursday as riskier assets took a hit after Russia launched military operations against Ukraine

97 stocks hit 52-week low

The market mayhem pulled down as many as 97 stocks from the BSE 500 index to their 52-week low levels as investors pressed the panic button

Oil Breaches $100-mark

Brent crude oil jumped to over $100 per barrel on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies after Russia attacked Ukraine

Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails

Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed

Air India planning to operate 2 flights to Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians

The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...

MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine

MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine

Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...

Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...

Ukraine crisis: Parents appeal to Indian government for safe evacuation of their children

Ukraine crisis: Parents appeal to Indian government for safe evacuation of their children

53 Congress councillors seek removal of Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu

Only 24 transgenders voted in Amritsar, Tarn Taran districts

Contesting an election not as costly as layman thinks

Celebrated Punjabi folk singer Amarjit Gurdaspuri dies at 92

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

130 regular power staffers behind ‘sabotage’ in Chandigarh: Probe

Chandigarh blackout: 130 regular power staffers behind 'sabotage', says UT probe

High Court raps Chandigarh Administration, says it bent before power employees' union

After green & blue waste bins, now black and red in Chandigarh

Focus on pending projects, Chandigarh Health Department told

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Night curfew to be lifted in Delhi, schools to do away with hybrid mode, open from April 1

Night curfew to be lifted in Delhi; schools to do away with hybrid mode, open from April 1

Union Law Secretary among four judicial officers appointed judges of Delhi High Court

CBI arrests DDA assistant director in bribery case

Doctors can form start-ups, new ICMR policy unveiled

Supreme Court: Government hasn't honoured order on tribunal vacancies

Private schools seek maintenance, transport fee

Private schools seek maintenance, transport fee as schools reopen in Punjab

AAP workers guarding EVMs 24x7 in Jalandhar

13 fresh cases surface in Jalandhar district

Garhshankar: Dhamai village youth Taranvir stuck in Ukraine, family worried

Karuna Raju takes stock of security at strong rooms

Ludhiana: Minor rape victim’s kin hold protest, allege police inaction

Ludhiana: Minor rape victim's kin hold protest, allege police inaction

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

Ludhiana: 26% eligible population still hesitant to take second Covid jab

Covid: 9 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Seek assistance of DFO for effective implementation of NGT orders: Court

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

Science Week celebrations at Punjabi varsity

Patiala: Sena Medal to martyr Lance Naik Salim Khan on March 4

Students remember Group Capt Cheema

Patiala: Rajindra Hospital parking contractor 'fleeces' motorists