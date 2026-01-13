DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Bloomberg defers inclusion of Indian bonds in its Global Aggregate Index

Bloomberg defers inclusion of Indian bonds in its Global Aggregate Index

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:35 PM Jan 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Bloomberg Index Services on Tuesday deferred the inclusion of Indian bonds in its flagship Global Aggregate Index.

Advertisement

Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL) said that it will keep its review of Indian government bonds for potential inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index open and ongoing, following feedback from market participants.

Advertisement

BISL said respondents to its recent consultation expressed broad support for the long-term development of India's government bond market and its eventual inclusion in global investment-grade benchmarks. Market participants acknowledged progress made in recent years, particularly improvements in market accessibility and the implementation of the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), which has eased capital controls and improved investability for foreign investors.

Advertisement

However, respondents also raised concerns around operational and market infrastructure challenges that require further assessment before inclusion in a flagship global investment-grade index. These include the lack of fully automated trading workflows, settlement and repatriation timelines linked to post-trade tax processes, and the complexity and length of fund registration procedures.

While such issues are commonly accepted by investors in emerging market strategies and have been deemed suitable for inclusion in BISL's emerging market indices, some participants noted that the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index serves a broader and more operationally diverse investor base.

Advertisement

In response, BISL said it will continue to engage with index users, market participants, custodians, regulators, and relevant authorities to assess potential improvements to market infrastructure and post-trade processes.

The index provider said it expects to provide a further update on the review by mid-2026, at which time it will outline next steps regarding potential inclusion. Any decision to include Indian government bonds would be announced well in advance, with at least a one-year gap between announcement and implementation, and inclusion likely to be phased in to ensure orderly market adjustment.

Bloomberg Index Services said it will provide an update in mid-2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts