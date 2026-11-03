Blue Dart Delivers More Smiles for Less this Diwali with Special Domestic and International Shipping Offers

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia’s premier express air & integrated transportation and distribution company, has launched Diwali Express 2026, a festive shipping initiative designed to help customers deliver more smiles for less this festive season.

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Diwali Express

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Running from 8th October to 14th November 2026, the campaign offers special savings on domestic and international shipments, making it easier, more affordable and convenient to share Diwali joy with family, friends and business associates across India and around the world.

Festive gifts within India can be shipped using the special discounted shipping rates of up to 50% on eligible domestic consignments weighing between 2 kg and 10 kg. To make the experience even more convenient, customers can also avail of free doorstep pickup and home booking services, subject to service availability.

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Extending the festive spirit beyond borders, customers can also enjoy significant savings of up to 60% on eligible international gift consignments. The offer covers a range of shipment weights and destinations, making it easier to send festive gifts, sweets and hampers across the globe through Blue Dart's reliable international express network. Terms and conditions apply.

Available for a limited period, the Diwali Express 2026 offer can be availed by the customers through Blue Dart-DHL’s trusted network by visiting their nearest retail stores and Franchisee Collection Centres. Customers can also book shipments through Blue Dart's website or Customer Care.

For assistance, customers may contact Blue Dart Customer Care at 022 4061 1234, or email customerservice@bluedart.com.

For more information or to book a shipment, visit www.bluedart.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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