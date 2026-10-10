Blue Dart Expands Delivery Reach into Deeper Pockets Through India Post Partnership

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia’s premier express air and integrated transportation and distribution company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India Post to further extend its delivery reach. Building on Blue Dart’s extensive national network, the collaboration will strengthen last-mile connectivity for businesses and customers across Tier III and Tier IV towns and remote locations. The expanded coverage will be introduced in a phased manner.

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The collaboration brings together Blue Dart’s express logistics capabilities and India Post’s extensive postal network to provide customers with access to a wider range of markets. Shipments to these additional locations will be delivered through India Post’s network, complementing Blue Dart’s infrastructure. The partnership creates a scalable model for extending market coverage through the complementary strengths of both organisations and the efficient use of existing infrastructure.

Commenting on the partnership, Sh. Harpreet Singh, Member (Operations), Department of Posts, “On World Post Day, this partnership bodes well for both organisations. The Department of Posts is committed to this partnership and looks forward to it. The Department has strong last-mile connectivity, and we will offer all possible support to make this partnership stronger. We look forward to a much broader and constantly evolving partnership ahead.”

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Highlighting the strategic significance of the collaboration, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, said: “Highlighting the strategic significance of the collaboration, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, said: “With a legacy spanning over 42 years, Blue Dart has grown alongside Indian businesses, building a trusted national network that supports the country’s commerce. As the economy expands and customer expectations evolve, this strategic partnership has an important role to play in strengthening parcel delivery. Our collaboration with India Post builds on this foundation, combining the strengths of two established institutions to support businesses in reaching more customers across smaller towns and remote locations across the country.”

Speaking on the opportunities for customers, Dipanjan Banerjee, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Dart, said: “For SMEs, e-commerce sellers and enterprises, reaching customers beyond established markets is an increasingly important driver of growth. Across Bharat’s smaller towns, demand for greater product choice creates opportunities that businesses need dependable logistics to realise. Our collaboration with India Post strengthens our delivery reach across Tier III and Tier IV towns, enabling customers to enter new markets, deepen their presence and serve locations that were previously harder to reach.”

The MoU builds on the longstanding relationship between the two organisations and their shared focus on customer service. The expanded coverage will offer greater delivery accessibility and convenience, supporting the growing participation of smaller towns and remote communities in India’s commerce.

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