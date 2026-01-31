Blue Dart Express Ltd. Announces Q3FY26 Financial Results with Sales Clocking at Rs. 1,616 Crore

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation and distribution company, announced its financial results today for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, at its Board Meeting held in Mumbai.

The company posted Rs. 70 crore profit after tax for the quarter ended December 2025. Revenue from operations for the period stood at Rs. 1,616 crore. Performance during the quarter was supported by stable domestic demand and disciplined cost management.

Commenting on the company's performance, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, said: "Our Q3 performance reflects resilient domestic demand, with meaningful contributions from Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets and steady SME shipment activity, supported by strong execution discipline across the network. As we move into 2026, the outlook for the logistics sector remains positive, aided by supply-chain formalisation, sustained consumption momentum, and sector-wide infrastructure development. With continued investments in network capabilities, digital solutions, and operational optimisation, we remain focused on supporting the evolving logistics needs of our customers."

During the quarter, Blue Dart continued to invest selectively in strengthening its operational and customer-facing capabilities as part of its long-term capacity-building strategy. The company operationalised its Flagship Green Integrated Ground Hub at Pataudi, Haryana, enhancing line-haul connectivity, network efficiency, and service reliability across North India. In parallel, the launch of the Digital Account Opening (DAO) platform further streamlined customer onboarding, particularly for SMEs by enabling faster, paperless access to Blue Dart's express logistics services. Sustainability also remained a key focus, with continued emphasis on responsible operations and efficiency initiatives aligned with reducing environmental impact across the network.

Looking ahead, Blue Dart remains focused on disciplined growth, operational excellence, and customer-centric innovation. With ongoing investments in network resilience, digital capabilities, and service quality, the company is well positioned to navigate evolving market dynamics while delivering consistent value to customers, employees, and shareholders.

