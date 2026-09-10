Blue Machines AI Partners with Muthoot Finance to Deploy Conversational AI, Driving 150% Uplift in Gold-Loan Branch Visits

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 10: Blue Machines AI, an advanced agentic CX operating system for enterprises, has partnered with Muthoot Finance, one of India’s leading financial services companies, to deploy enterprise Conversational AI for gold-loan lead engagement and qualification.

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The platform has engaged 1.39 million gold-loan leads, achieved 63.1% customer connectivity and increased branch-visit conversion by 150%. The deployment has reduced the average journey completion time by more than 70% – from over seven minutes to approximately two minutes.

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As digital campaigns generate a growing volume of gold-loan inquiries, lenders need the ability to consistently engage, qualify, and follow up with every prospective customer.

Blue Machines AI’s Conversational AI Agents engage Muthoot Finance’s digital leads and capture key information, including the customer’s loan requirement, the gold available as collateral for the loan, and their residential PIN code.

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Based on these inputs, the platform identifies qualified prospects and guides them towards the nearest Muthoot Finance branch, helping customers progress from an initial digital inquiry to an offline lending interaction.

The partnership has expanded the program’s geographic coverage from approximately 5,000 PIN codes to more than 19,000 PIN codes across India, enabling Muthoot Finance to serve digital demand across a significantly wider portion of its branch network.

Based on current operating trends, branch visits generated through the initiative are on track to scale approximately 36x from earlier levels.

These integrations allow the AI agent to go beyond conducting a conversation. It can validate customer inputs, identify the relevant branch, assist customers with gold-value information and initiate the appropriate next step within the gold-loan journey.

The platform also includes journey-continuity capabilities that allow returning customers to resume an interaction from where an earlier conversation ended. This preserves context across follow-ups, reduces repetition and makes it easier for customers to complete interrupted journeys.

The solution progressed from proof of concept to production within three weeks, demonstrating how enterprise Conversational AI can be deployed rapidly while remaining closely integrated with business workflows.

The Blue Machines’ platform combines speech-to-text, text-to-speech and large language models to enable natural customer conversations at scale. Its orchestration layer connects these conversations with enterprise tools, operational systems and downstream teams, allowing each interaction to progress towards a defined business outcome.

Sarath Joseph, General Manager, Muthoot Finance, said:

“Our partnership with Blue Machines AI has helped us build an AI-powered engagement layer that interacts with customers through natural conversations, captures key information and identifies those most likely to progress towards a branch visit. The deployment has enabled us to improve operational efficiency while creating a more seamless experience for customers across geographies. By connecting digital inquiries more effectively with our branch network, we can help interested customers take the next step in their gold-loan journey more quickly.”

Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO, Blue Machines AI, said:

“Muthoot Finance has built one of India’s most extensive and trusted financial-services networks. Our partnership brings together the reach and trust of that physical network with the intelligence and scale of enterprise AI. Together, we are building a model where every expression of digital intent can be understood, qualified and seamlessly connected to the right branch. The 150% uplift in lead-to-branch conversion demonstrates the transformative potential of conversational AI when it is embedded into the heart of an enterprise’s customer journey. We believe this partnership can set a new benchmark for how AI connects digital discovery with financial access across India.”

Blue Machines AI and Muthoot Finance are exploring opportunities to expand the partnership to optimize additional business processes and accelerate AI transformation across new use cases. As the partnership evolves, the platform is expected to support a wider range of customer engagement, qualification and servicing workflows across the customer lifecycle.

About Blue Machines AI

Blue Machines AI, part of the Apna Group, is the agentic CX operating system for enterprises. It brings together customer intelligence, dynamic personas, simulation and autonomous agents to continuously decide and execute the next best customer action across voice, chat, WhatsApp, web and email. Unlike traditional engagement platforms that automate predefined journeys, Blue Machines AI can reason over customer context, simulate possible outcomes, adapt journeys in real time and learn from every interaction. Sovereign by design, it can run on managed cloud, within an enterprise VPC or on-premises, giving enterprises control over their data, models, workflows and guardrails. With production-ready infrastructure and Forward-Deployed Engineering, enterprises can deploy multilingual AI journeys in under a week.

About Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance Limited is India’s largest gold-loan NBFC and the flagship company of The Muthoot Group. With a legacy spanning more than 138 years, the company provides gold loans and a broad range of financial services to millions of customers through its extensive branch network and digital channels. Headquartered in Kochi, Muthoot Finance is committed to advancing financial inclusion by delivering accessible, trusted and customer-centric financial solutions across India.

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