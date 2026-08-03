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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: Some brands begin with a business plan. BLUER began with a product. In 2022, the homegrown fashion brand was founded after identifying a clear gap in the Indian fashion market: finding denim that balanced quality, design and accessibility was not easy. What began as an attempt to address that challenge soon became the foundation for a larger fashion brand. Starting from home with a single computer and drawing on years of experience within the garment business, BLUER began its journey without prior direct-to-consumer experience. From its initial focus on denim, the brand has since evolved into a contemporary womenswear label.

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"Bluer was built with a simple belief: great fashion begins with a great product. We started with denim because we saw an opportunity to bring together quality, design and accessibility, and that product-first thinking continues to guide every collection we create. As we expand into new categories, our focus remains on thoughtful design, careful craftsmanship and creating clothing that feels relevant to how women live and dress today," said Smit Gada, Founder, Bluer.

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At BLUER, the product remains at the centre of every decision. Each collection begins with an idea but takes shape through research, fabric exploration, repeated fittings and continuous refinement before reaching the customer. From everyday essentials to statement pieces, every garment is developed with attention to silhouette, proportion, construction and finish. This deliberate process reflects the brand's emphasis on thoughtful design and craftsmanship, ensuring that the final product is not simply created to follow a trend but is considered from concept to completion.

The product-first mindset continues to define BLUER's approach to contemporary fashion. While the brand responds to the changing pace of the industry, its collections are filtered through a distinct design perspective that places clean lines, modern silhouettes, and wearability on equal footing. Rather than designing for a single fashion moment, BLUER focuses on creating pieces that remain relevant to the way women dress today, bringing together contemporary expression and everyday ease.

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The brand's journey has also been shaped by its commitment to being designed and made in India. By building its collections around considered design and careful production, BLUER continues to strengthen its connection with Indian craftsmanship and manufacturing. Its approach reflects a broader understanding of fashion--one where the quality of the product, the process behind it and the experience of the consumer are all part of the brand proposition.

As BLUER expands into new categories, its founding principles remain unchanged. The focus continues to be on creating fashion that is thoughtfully designed, carefully made and relevant to evolving modern lifestyles. The brand's evolution from a denim-focused beginning into contemporary womenswear reflects its ability to grow while retaining a clear design identity.

For BLUER, the journey is ultimately about more than expanding a fashion catalogue. It is about developing a distinctive perspective on contemporary clothing--one built around product, design and purpose. That balance continues to shape the brand as it looks towards the next phase of its growth within India's evolving fashion landscape.

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