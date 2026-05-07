BMGI enters into Strategic Partnership with Prosci to Deliver World-Class Change Management Solutions

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New Delhi [India], May 7: BMGI a global management consulting firm known for delivering Strategy Deployment, Operational Excellence, Innovation and business transformation outcomes, formally announced a strategic partnership with Prosci, the global leader in change management solutions. Through this collaboration, BMGI India would offer Prosci's change management consulting services to organizations across India.

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The Prosci ADKAR® Model outlines five key elements--Awareness, Desire, Knowledge, Ability, and Reinforcement--to help individuals successfully adopt and sustain change.

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Speaking at the occasion of the partnership, Scott McAllister, Global CEO of Prosci Inc, said: "Indian enterprises are moving decisively to scale, transform and compete on a global stage. With a market of more than 1.4 billion people and expanding global reach, the opportunity is extraordinary. Through our partnership with BMGI India, we are excited to help organizations build the change capabilities needed to deliver lasting transformation and sustained performance."

Naresh Shahani, Managing Director, BMG India further added: "Indian organizations have demonstrated remarkable agility and ambition. Yet, transformation initiatives often underperform due to gaps in change adoption. By partnering with Prosci, we are combining global best practices in change management with our deep expertise in operational excellence and business transformation. This will enable our clients to ensure that their core transformation objectives and goals are achieved smoothly and rapidly."

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About BMGI

BMGI is a performance excellence consulting company specializing in Operational Excellence, Innovation and Strategy Implementation. The firm partners with organizations to deliver tangible business results through structured problem-solving, innovation and performance improvement methodologies.

BMGI has working with some of India's largest corporates that include ITC, Reliance Industries, Accenture, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, HUL, Marico and Oracle amongst others.

About Prosci Inc

Prosci is a global leader in change management solutions, serving organizations in over 80 countries. Built on over two decades of research and data from thousands of change leaders worldwide, Prosci provides tools, training, and advisory services to help organizations achieve better change outcomes.

Prosci has been working with an impressive list of clients which include Microsoft, Uber, Airbus, Salesforce, Dow, Pepsico and Harvard Business School.

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