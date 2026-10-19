BML Munjal University hosts ICATS 2026 to explore how AI is reshaping trade and sustainable growth

International Conference on Artificial Intelligence, Trade and Sustainability brought together 400 participants, 100+ research papers and global experts to examine responsible AI, digital trade and sustainable business

NEW DELHI, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence increasingly shapes how businesses operate, economies trade and organisations approach sustainability, BML Munjal University (BMU) brought together academicians, researchers, industry leaders, policymakers and practitioners at the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence, Trade and Sustainability (ICATS 2026). Held on October 6 and 7 in a hybrid format at the University's Gurugram campus, the conference examined the intersection of AI, digital transformation, global trade and sustainable development, with around 400 participants and more than 100 research papers.

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The two-day conference sought to move the conversation beyond AI as a technology and towards its wider implications for businesses, economies and society. Discussions at ICATS 2026 focused on AI-driven trade ecosystems, smart supply chains, digital commerce, sustainable business models, responsible governance and the future of work, bringing together perspectives from technology, business, economics, management, social sciences and public policy.

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Speaking on the occasion, Prof Jaskiran Arora, Dean - Education Quality and Professor, School of Management, BML Munjal University said, "Artificial intelligence is no longer shaping businesses in isolation, it is influencing how economies trade, how organisations make decisions and how we think about sustainable growth. ICATS 2026 brings these conversations together because the opportunities created by AI need to be examined alongside questions of responsibility, inclusion and long-term resilience. By bringing academia, industry and policymakers into the same dialogue, the conference aims to encourage ideas and collaborations that can translate technological progress into meaningful and sustainable economic outcomes."

Sharing her thoughts at the conference, Dr. Nishu Ayedee, Founder and CEO Confab 360 Degree and MentorEDGE said, "ICATS 2026 connects academia and industry through meaningful dialogue on artificial intelligence, trade and sustainability, creating opportunities for collaboration and responsible innovation with lasting societal impact."

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Dr. Buddha Chandrashekhar, CEO Anuvadini AI and CCO, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), graced the conference as the Guest of Honour.

The conference featured participation from leading international institutions including the University of Sydney, University of Leeds, University of Sheffield, University of Groningen, High Point University, Rushford Business School, Universidade Portucalense, Sofia University, INTI International University, Tamaulipas Autonomous University and others. Indian institutions including IIM Indore, SRCC, Manipal University, Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University, IILM University and Dev Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya also participated.

ICATS 2026 brought together experts from academia and industry, including Dr. Chandrashekhar Buddha, CEO, Anuvadini AI, Ministry of Education and CCO, AICTE, along with industry leaders from DBS Bank India, Landis+Gyr India, MAHR Metrology India, Twimbit and Physics Wallah, among others. The conference was chaired by Prof. (Dr.) Anuj Kumar, Rushford Business School, Switzerland, and Dr. Michael E. Auer, CEO, CTI Consulting, USA, with Dr. Atul Mishra and Dr. Jolly Masih of BMU serving as Conference Co-Chairs.

The International Conference on Artificial Intelligence, Trade and Sustainability (ICATS 2026) was organised by BML Munjal University in collaboration with Confab 360 Degree and Orchid University, Sikkim.

The conference team comprised Dr. Anuj Kumar as Conference Chair; Dr. Jolly Masih and Dr. Atul Mishra as Co-Chairs; Mr. Neelesh Kumar as Convenor; and Dr. Jaya Ahuja and Dr. Meenakshi Malik as Co-Convenors. MentorEDGE and Pathlock were the major sponsors of the conference.

Across its two-day programme, ICATS 2026 featured keynote addresses, industry and global panels, technical research sessions and discussions around the role of AI in emerging economic and social systems. Discussions included the role of resilient academic networks in strengthening global collaboration, as well as the application of AI, Industry 4.0 and sustainable business models.

The conference was structured around five thematic tracks covering AI and emerging technologies; trade, commerce and the digital economy; sustainable business and management; innovation, entrepreneurship and the future of work; and AI, society, education and sustainable development. These tracks covered subjects ranging from Generative AI, Large Language Models and robotics to digital trade, smart supply chains, ESG, circular economy, human-AI collaboration, future skills, smart governance, digital inclusion and data ethics.

With more than 100 research papers received and approximately 400 participants joining through online and offline formats, ICATS 2026 provided a platform for knowledge exchange and interdisciplinary collaboration. The conference aimed to encourage research and partnerships that contribute to innovative, inclusive and sustainable approaches to economic growth in an increasingly AI-powered world.

About BML Munjal University (BMU)

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a not-for-profit initiative established by the promoters of the Hero Group. The University is committed to creating, preserving, and disseminating internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills through a future-facing approach to teaching, learning, and research. BMU aims to transform higher education in India by fostering a world-class, innovative academic ecosystem and nurturing the leaders and change-makers of tomorrow.

BMU's School of Management has been consistently ranked among the top 100 management institutions in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the past five years. In the Careers360 B-School Rankings 2025, the School secured Rank 3 in Haryana and Rank 55 nationally.

The University has also been ranked #5 in India and #1 in Haryana among Top Private Engineering and Technology Universities in the EducationWorld India Higher Education Rankings 2024–25. BMU is accredited with an A-grade by NAAC, reaffirming its commitment to academic excellence and institutional quality.

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