MACAO, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After three cycles of dossier-based selections, 2026 will mark the much-anticipated return of the Bocuse d'Or Asia-Pacific. And it is the city of Macao that will have the honour of hosting it on 1 and 2 November.

As the fourth Continental Selection in the race to the Grand Finale, it will bring together 8 candidates who will compete across several tests in a bid to secure one of the qualifying places for the ultimate stage. The winners will join the countries already qualified for the Grand Finale, to be held in January 2027 at Sirha Lyon.

Advertisement

"Congratulations on reviving the Bocuse d'Or Asia-Pacific after the COVID-19 hiatus. It's wonderful to witness this prestigious event taking place in Macao, and I genuinely hope it brings excitement, unforgettable memories, and success. I eagerly anticipate seeing everyone again soon and extending my heartfelt wishes to all the teams for their best efforts in this remarkable competition!" declares Jérôme Bocuse, President of the Competition.

Advertisement

MACAO, A GASTRONOMIC METROPOLIS AT THE CROSSROADS OF ASIA AND THE WEST

Nestled on the southeastern coast of China, at the gateway to Guangdong province, Macao has embodied for centuries the perfect fusion of Asian traditions and Western influences. This cosmopolitan crossroads has forged a unique gastronomic identity to Macao, now recognised on the world stage: listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site for its "Historic Centre of Macao", the city has also earned the title of UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, while Macanese Gastronomy features on China's National Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Advertisement

Strongly shaped by Cantonese cuisine - one of the eight great regional cuisines of China and arguably the most renowned in the world - Macao stands out for its refined approach, where authentic cooking techniques are interwoven with the Portuguese flavours that have defined its culinary heritage for more than four centuries. From this alchemy emerges a one-of-a-kind table, where dim sum sits alongside pastéis de nata and wonton noodle soup meets Iberian influences. This culinary excellence is further reflected in the remarkable concentration of Michelin-starred restaurants the city boasts - more than twenty, including Chef Tam's Seasons**, The Huaiyang Garden**, Five Foot Road* and UTM Educational Restaurant (Bib Gourmand) - bringing together world-renowned chefs and some of Asia's finest event infrastructure under one roof.

"Macao is looking forward to welcoming national teams from across the Asia-Pacific for Bocuse d'Or Asia-Pacific 2026. With nearly 500 years of east-meets-west cultural heritage, our city has all the ingredients to provide an inspiring ground for chefs to showcase their talent." says Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office. "Boasting a vibrant dining scene that ranges from popular street food stalls in charming community areas to Michelin-starred restaurants in integrated resorts, gastronomy is among our top attractions. Following the designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, Macao's commitment to diversification, innovation, sustainability, and training of culinary talent has only increased, alongside our destination's development as a world centre of tourism and leisure. It is therefore with great enthusiasm that we host the return of the Continental Selection of this prestigious competition."

It is against this exceptional backdrop, bolstered by an international events calendar that draws millions of visitors from around the world each year, that Macao hosts for the first time the Bocuse d'Or Asia-Pacific - a natural milestone for a city that has spent centuries learning to make gastronomy a universal driver of connection and excellence.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)