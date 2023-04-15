Bodhi Tree reduces planned investment in Viacom18 by 70%

Bengaluru, April 14
Bodhi Tree, a joint venture between James Murdoch and a former Star India executive, has reduced its planned investment in Reliance’s broadcast venture Viacom18 by 70% and will now pump in Rs 4,306 crore, Viacom18 said late on Thursday.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries had said in April last year that Qatar Investment Authority-backed Bodhi Tree would spend Rs 13,500 crore out of a planned Rs 15,145 crore investment in the media behemoth that is also backed by Paramount Global.
Reliance is now leading the investment with a Rs 10,839 crore infusion.
A source familiar with the matter said the investment amount was reduced due to a broader funding squeeze amid a slowdown in deal-making.
Global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity shrank to the lowest level in more than a decade in the first quarter of 2023, as rising interest rates, high inflation and fears of a recession soured the appetite of companies for deal-making.
Reliance, which is expanding in every sector from retail to e-commerce, made its big splash in the Indian streaming space last year, with its acquisition of digital streaming rights for the Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament from 2023 to 2027.
All matches are currently streamed free of cost for viewers on Viacom18-owned JioCinema. The FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year was also streamed for free. — Reuters
