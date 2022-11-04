BoE makes biggest rate hike in 30 years

London, November 3
The Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday announced its biggest interest rate hike of 75 basis points (bps) to 3% in three decades as it tries to beat the 40-year high inflation recorded in September fuelled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the disastrous economic policies of former Prime Minister Liz Truss. — AP
