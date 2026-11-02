BOHRA FILMS & ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES ‘KAL, AAJ AUR LEGACY’ — A JOURNEY INTO INDIA’S NEXT-GENERATION BUSINESS LEGACIES

Following the success of Gamechangers with Komal Nahta, the production house launches its second YouTube-first show celebrating the stories behind India’s established family businesses.

Bohra Films & Entertainment announces Kal, Aaj Aur LLegacy — Building India Through Generations, a candid, story-driven series exploring the lives of India’s second- and third-generation business leaders as they navigate inheritance, expectations, responsibilities and the pressures of building upon established family legacies.

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With this show, the makers ventures into a new storytelling space, bringing audiences closer to the people behind some of India’s established business empires.

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Moving beyond balance sheets and business milestones, the series explores the personal struggles, defining moments, difficult decisions, and transformative experiences that shape the next generation of leadership. Through intimate conversations, it examines the delicate balance between preserving what previous generations have built and creating an identity of one’s own.

Speaking about the vision behind the series, Anil Bohra, Director, Bohra Films & Entertainment, said,

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“There is considerable focus on start-ups and new-age entrepreneurs today, but the contribution of family-owned businesses to India’s economic growth cannot be overlooked. These enterprises have played a pivotal role in building the country’s industrial and commercial landscape over several decades. This show celebrates the families who have worked diligently, often away from the limelight, to build enduring businesses and create lasting value for the nation.”

The series features business leaders from diverse industries, offering insights into how traditional enterprises are adapting, innovating, and expanding under the stewardship of the next generation.

Irfan Patel of Patanwaala, shared,,“At Patanwaala, we are a fourth generation dairy brand. We have embraced technology at our farms to transform traditional dairy operations and meet evolving market demands. It is encouraging to see growing interest in how family-led enterprises can scale by integrating farming, dairy production, and consumer businesses". This series offers a valuable opportunity to share our journey, heritage, and vision for the future with a wider audience.

Akash Goenka of Goldiee Masala added, “Every legacy business that continues to grow across generations carries its share of myths and misconceptions. As young leaders, we have a responsibility to share meaningful insights into how traditional businesses are evolving. I am delighted to see these myths being challenged and a platform emerging where we can openly share the realities of our entrepreneurial journey.”

For Rahul Kothari of Pakona Engineers Pvt. Ltd., the series highlights the global contribution of Indian enterprises. “While India is widely recognised for its IT industry, we are an engineering company exporting machinery to over 95 countries. My father laid the foundation for taking the Indian tricolour across international markets, and I have had the privilege of continuing that journey. The Pakona story is not merely about individual legacy; it is about the growth and achievements of Indian companies,” he explained.

At its heart, Kal, Aaj Aur LLegacy raises a fundamental question: When you inherit a legacy, do you simply carry it forward, or do you have the courage to redefine it?

Produced by Bohra Films & Entertainment, the series has premiered on YouTube.

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