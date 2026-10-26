Boiler India 2026 Concludes Its Most Successful Edition, Welcoming 25,000 Visitors from 38 Nations

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: Boiler India 2026 concluded its most successful edition, drawing 25,000 visitors from 38 nations to the CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Centre, Navi Mumbai. Held from October 8 to 10, the exhibition brought together 250 exhibitors and attracted over 6,500 delegates to its knowledge programme, demonstrating substantial industry participation and international reach for a specialised platform dedicated to boilers, heat, steam and allied industrial energy technologies.

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Organised by Orangebeak Expos, the exhibition connected manufacturers and technology providers with industrial buyers, engineers, plant teams, consultants and policymakers. Visitors represented sectors including power, sugar, pharmaceuticals, textiles, chemicals, steel, cement, paper, food processing and dairy—industries where heat and steam are essential to production.

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The scale and relevance of the visitor turnout were defining strengths of the edition. Exhibitors engaged with industrial users on new projects, capacity expansion, equipment upgrades and operational challenges, with strong participation contributing to a positive exhibitor response. Attendance from 38 nations further reinforced Boiler India’s position as a major meeting point for the heat and steam community.

AI-assisted matchmaking platform introduced in beta

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A key initiative at Boiler India 2026 was the debut of an AI-assisted matchmaking platform, built exclusively for the boiler, heat, steam and industrial energy community. Introduced in its beta version, the tool helped visitors identify relevant exhibitors based on their industry, product requirements and operational challenges.

The platform combined personalised exhibitor shortlists with exhibitor search, company information and interactive floor-plan features, helping visitors identify companies worth meeting and locate their stalls.

During the inauguration, the chief guest and visiting dignitaries were shown the platform and briefed on its capabilities and potential. Its debut marks the first stage of a broader development plan by Orangebeak Expos to drive more valuable opportunities for the heat and steam industry. The platform will be developed further to support business connections and engagement beyond the exhibition.

Product launches and technology showcases

The exhibition served as a launch platform for companies introducing new products and technologies. Among the highlights was Thermax’s launch of REDD, described by the company as the world’s first intelligent boiler.

Across the exhibition floor, companies showcased developments in steam generation, industrial heating, combustion, water treatment, emission control, heat recovery, instrumentation and automation. These displays enabled visitors to explore solutions addressing efficiency, reliability, safety and environmental performance, alongside discussions with suppliers about their specific plant requirements.

18 knowledge sessions attract over 6,500 delegates

The knowledge programme featured 16 seminars and two panel discussions, attracting over 6,500 delegates. Experts and industry practitioners discussed developments shaping industrial heat and steam, with sessions covering safety, energy efficiency, digitalisation, sustainability and evolving operational needs.

The programme complemented the exhibition by connecting technical expertise with practical industrial applications, giving delegates opportunities to learn from specialists and exchange perspectives on challenges faced across user sectors.

First-ever Pan-India Best Boiler User Awards

The closing ceremony featured the presentation of the first-ever Pan-India Best Boiler User Awards, supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India.

Assessed by a central industry jury, the awards recognised 20 organisations across six categories, including joint honours in the Power Plant category. The initiative brought national recognition to boiler users across power generation, captive cogeneration, sugar, process industries, manufacturing and small industrial operations.

Recipients included GMR Warora Energy Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd and Bekaert Industries Private Limited, among others. The complete category-wise list accompanies this release.

Government and industry participation

The exhibition opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Chief Guest Shri Adv. Akash Fundkar, Minister for Labour, Government of Maharashtra, alongside Shri Sanjay Savkare, Minister for Textiles, Government of Maharashtra; Smt. Sujata Suraj Patil, Mayor, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC); Smt. Manda Vijay Mhatre, Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Belapur Constituency; Smt. I. A. Kundan, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour Department, Government of Maharashtra; and Shri Sushil Khodwekar, IAS, Development Commissioner (Unorganised Labour), Government of Maharashtra.

Joining them for the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Shri Sandeep Sadanand Kumbhar, Technical Adviser (Boilers) & Secretary, Central Boilers Board, Department for Promotion of

Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India; Shri Sandeep Namdeorao Chivate, Director-in-Charge, Directorate of Steam Boilers, Maharashtra State; and Mr. Bhanu Rajagopalan, Managing Director, Orangebeak Expos.

Boiler India 2026 combined business engagement, technical learning and recognition of industrial users on a single platform. Its matchmaking initiative and national awards provide a foundation for Orangebeak Expos to build on this participation and strengthen connections across the heat and steam industry.

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