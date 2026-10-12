Bollywood Mr. and Miss India Season 7 Concludes on a Grand Note; Registrations for Season 8 Now Open

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 12: Bollywood Mr. and Miss India Season 7 concluded on a grand and successful note, bringing together emerging talent, prominent entertainment personalities, fashion enthusiasts and industry professionals for a memorable celebration of fashion, confidence and creativity. The six-day event, held from September 29 to October 4, 2026, culminated in a spectacular grand finale at Crowne Plaza, Rohini, New Delhi.

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Following the success of Season 7, registrations for Bollywood Mr. and Miss India Season 8 have officially commenced. Aspiring models, performers and individuals looking to establish themselves in the fashion, modelling and entertainment industries can now register to participate in the upcoming season. The platform aims to provide participants with opportunities to showcase their confidence, personality, talent, presentation skills and stage presence while gaining exposure to the entertainment industry.

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Season 7 witnessed enthusiastic participation from aspiring talent across India, offering contestants a platform to demonstrate their abilities and pursue their ambitions. The grand finale brought together contestants, entertainment personalities, industry professionals and members of the media, making it a significant occasion for the platform. Recognised names from the Indian entertainment industry, including Arbaaz Khan, Sneha Ullal, Pooja Batra and Yash Ahlawat, were associated with the event.

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The event was managed by Almas Soni, Director of Studio 19 Films, whose involvement contributed to the planning and execution of the event. The successful completion of the six-day programme and its grand finale marked an important milestone for the organising team, bringing together aspiring talent and entertainment industry professionals on a common platform.

Yash Ahlawat, actor, film financier and Founder of Studio 19 Films, was among the prominent personalities associated with Season 7. His involvement brought an industry perspective to the platform, which seeks to connect emerging talent with opportunities across fashion, entertainment and media.

Studio 19 Films is a film production and entertainment company founded by Yash Ahlawat. With a focus on the filmmaking and entertainment ecosystem, the company is associated with the creative and business aspects of the film industry. Under Ahlawat's leadership, Studio 19 Films represents his entrepreneurial engagement with cinema and entertainment, complementing his work as an actor and film financier. The company's association with platforms such as Bollywood Mr. and Miss India reflects the intersection of emerging talent, entertainment and industry networking.

Throughout the six-day programme, participants had the opportunity to showcase their individual personalities, talent and abilities on a platform celebrating ambition, creativity and self-expression. The event also encouraged interaction among aspiring artists, entertainment professionals and individuals from the fashion and media sectors.

The successful conclusion of Season 7 marks another milestone for Bollywood Mr. and Miss India, strengthening its position as a platform for aspiring talent seeking recognition and opportunities in the entertainment industry.

With Season 8 registrations now open, aspiring participants who dream of entering the world of modelling, fashion and entertainment are invited to register and become part of the upcoming season. The next edition aims to continue the platform's journey of celebrating fresh talent, building confidence and creating opportunities for the next generation of entertainment personalities.

Interested candidates can begin their registration for Bollywood Mr. and Miss India Season 8 through the event's official registration channels.

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