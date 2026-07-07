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New Delhi [India], July 7: Bhagyashree, the popular Bollywood actor known for her role as Suman in the film, 'Maine Pyar Kiya' in 1989, philanthropist and wellness advocate, has extended support to the campaign of World Animal Protection to end cruel elephant rides in Jaipur. As a child, Bhagyashree was introduced to the concept of compassion for animals and as she grew up, she realized that millions of animals across the world were needlessly suffering cruelty at the hands of humans. As an avid traveler, she has observed wild animals like elephants and lions in the wild in Maasai Mara in Kenya and leopards in Jawai in Rajasthan. In these situations, she has been able to observe the regal splendor of wild animals living where they belong, in the wild. Sadly, this freedom is denied to millions of wild animals that are held in captivity worldwide, many of them in entertainment, such as elephants for riding in Amer Fort in Jaipur in Rajasthan.

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Jaipur is called the pride of Rajasthan. Every day, thousands of tourists visit beautiful palaces, colourful markets and the historic Amer Fort, admiring the rich culture and royal heritage of the Pink City that is also a UNESCO World Heritage site.

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"I learned about the lives of the elephants behind these rides. Hidden behind the bright decorations and tourist photographs are nearly eighty elephants living a life of pain and captivity. These gentle animals are taken away from the forests where they truly belong and are forced to spend their days carrying tourists under the hot sun. Many remain chained for long hours, deprived of proper food, medical care, rest and the freedom to move naturally. When they are not giving rides at Amer Fort, they are often made to continue working in Haathi Gaon, where their suffering silently continues.

Elephants are not meant for entertainment. They are highly intelligent and emotional wild animals. Just like humans, they form deep family bonds,care for their young ones and feel joy, fear, grief and loneliness. In the wild, elephants walk long distances every day, swim across rivers and live in close social groups. Seeing them reduced to a life of chains and commands for human amusement is heartbreaking," Bhagyashree says.

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"What disturbed me even more was learning how many elephants are trained. Baby calves are often separated from their mothers and forced to undergo a cruel process called "the crush" to break their spirit and make them obedient enough for rides and performances. It is difficult to imagine the fear and trauma these young animals go through simply to entertain people for a few minutes," Bhagyashree adds.

Bhagyashree feels most tourists, whether from India or abroad, are unaware of this suffering. They only see a decorated elephant and a memorable ride, without realising the pain hidden behind it.

"India has recognised elephants as our National Heritage Animal, yet these magnificent beings continue to suffer in captivity for tourism. I believe we can celebrate Rajasthan's culture and history without causing cruelty to animals. True heritage should reflect compassion, dignity and respect for life. I have seen elephants in the wild and can state that these majestic animals belong in the wild, and not in captivity. I stand with World Animal Protection in calling for an end to elephant rides in Jaipur and for the rehabilitation of these elephants into proper sanctuaries where they can finally live with care, peace and some freedom for the rest of their lives. Wildlife belongs in the wild, not in chains for entertainment," emphasises Bhagyashree.

World Animal Protection would like to thank Bhagyashree wholeheartedly for the compassion she has shown for the captive elephants in Jaipur. The timing is especially appropriate given that World Animal Protection, as part of a coalition of two hundred and forty one organisations comprising the Asia For Animals coalition, has written to the Chief Wildlife Warden of Rajasthan requesting him to end elephant rides in the wake of the unfortunate death of an elephant named Chanchal, who was painted for a photoshoot of an artist named Julia Buruleva from Russia. Also, World Animal Protection welcomes the announcement of animal welfare standards by the Ministry of Tourism in places that are frequented by tourists and it is hoped that stringent animal welfare standards will lead to the cessation of elephant rides in places like Amer Fort in Jaipur.

"We are very pleased to have a compassionate and conscientious celebrity like Bhagyashree join our ranks to end elephant rides and combat animal cruelty," says Gajender Kumar Sharma, Country Director, World Animal Protection in India. "We hope her plea to end elephant rides will encourage more people to stop riding elephants and ultimately bring this spectacle to an end with the help of the government of Rajasthan."

For more information and video statement of Bhagyashree, please contact World Animal Protection at : shubhobrotoghosh@worldanimalprotection.org.in.

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