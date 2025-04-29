Bollywood Star Pankaj Tripathi joins Euro Adhesives Family to strengthen the 'Pakka Jod' as a National Brand Ambassador

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Euro Adhesives, the flagship brand of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd., and one of India's fastest-growing names in wood adhesives category, has appointed celebrated actor Pankaj Tripathi as its first-ever Brand Ambassador. This strategic association is part of a larger vision to scale the brand's national footprint and deepen its connect with consumers, professionals, and trade partners alike. New 360° campaign #SirfJodoNahinFayedonKeSaathJodo set to go live from May 2025 across TV, Print, OOH & Digital Platforms.

Launching alongside this announcement is Euro Adhesives' all-new advertising campaign, #SirfJodoNahinFayedonKeSaathJodo, a powerful articulation of the brand's evolved value proposition -- promising not just a strong bond, but meaningful performance benefits like Fast Drying, Termite Resistance, Waterproof, Weather Proof and gives more coverage with less product usage. The 360-degree campaign goes live during May 2025 across Television, Print, Digital, and Out-Of-Home (OOH) platforms.

The campaign features Pankaj Tripathi in distinct avatars -- a neighbourhood hardware store owner, and a discerning homeowner -- each film portraying a common real-world adhesive challenge solved with Euro's trusted solutions for years!

Speaking on this announcement, Mr. Utkarsh Patel, Managing Director, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd., said, "At Euro Adhesives, we've always believed in forming strong, lasting bonds -- not just between materials, but with every stakeholder across our ecosystem. In Pankaj Tripathi, we found a personality who embodies trust, authenticity, and pan-India appeal. His ethos aligns beautifully with our values, and through this partnership, we aim to further accelerate brand recall, drive preference, and expand our reach across urban and rural markets nationally."

Pankaj Tripathi shared his excitement about joining the Euro family, "I believe that strength lies in the foundation -- whether in stories or structures. Euro Adhesives stands for reliability and excellence, values I relate to deeply. I'm proud to represent a brand that empowers craftsmen and creators with the confidence to build lasting work, every single day."

With a market capitalization of approximately INR 1,500 crores, Euro Adhesives, established in 2006, has emerged as a trusted brand in the woodworking adhesives category. The company has built a strong reputation for innovation, product consistency, and end-user satisfaction and delight.

Operating a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Santej, Ahmedabad, Euro Adhesives is poised to scale its annual production capacity to 40,000 tonnes. Its expansive network currently spans 14 states, servicing more than 100 cities and over 12,000 dealer points, while connecting with over 350,000 carpenters across India.

As Euro Adhesives looks ahead, the brand is sharply focused on category leadership through product innovation, strategic marketing, and deep community engagement in the coming few years.

About Euro Adhesives

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Limited, introduced its flagship brand EURO Adhesives in 2006. With a best-in-class R&D team and a fully integrated production facility in Ahmedabad, EURO Adhesives has become synonymous with high-performance solutions in woodworking and interior construction. With monthly manufacturing capabilities of over 3500 tonnes and an unrelenting focus on quality and innovation, the brand continues to set new benchmarks for reliability and performance in the Indian wood adhesives industry.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2675571/EURO_ADHESIVES_MD_Actor.jpg

