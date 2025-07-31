Bolt.Earth Launches First EV Charging Hub at Guruvayur Temple, Kerala

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31: Bolt.Earth, India's largest EV charging network, has collaborated with the Guruvayur Devaswom Board to deploy a dedicated EV charging setup at Kerala's iconic Guruvayur Temple.

Rather than installing a generic charging setup, Bolt.Earth designed the deployment to match how people actually move through Guruvayur, from the types of EVs used for last-mile mobility to the long dwell times of visiting devotees.

The deployment includes a mix of standard 3.3 kW EV charging sockets, ideal for e-rickshaws and two-wheelers serving the temple town, and 7-11 kW AC fast chargers to support four-wheelers arriving from across Kerala and Tamil Nadu. This balanced mix ensures that both local and outstation visitors can reliably charge their vehicles during their visit.

All chargers are seamlessly integrated with the Bolt.Earth mobile app, available on both Play Store and App Store.

Guruvayur is one of India's busiest temple towns, with daily footfall ranging from 15,000 to 30,000, peaking at over 50,000 on festival days. Yet despite the growing number of EV users across Kerala and neighboring states, reliable charging options at pilgrimage centers remain limited.

"During peak seasons at Guruvayur, devotees often spend four hours or more on the premises, especially during festivals like Seeveli. This presents a natural window for EV Charging," says Raghav Bharadwaj, CEO, Bolt.Earth . "But like many high-traffic public spaces, the location lacks reliable infrastructure. Deployments like this are essential to support the growing number of electric vehicles and to ensure that progress reaches the places people actually move through every day," he adds.

Bolt.Earth's deployment addresses this infrastructure gap, ensuring that EV-driving pilgrims can arrive and depart without range anxiety disrupting their spiritual journey.

This installation joins a growing national effort to green India's religious infrastructure, echoing successful deployments across other high-footfall spiritual corridors like Uttarakhand's Char Dham circuit. As EV adoption expands beyond urban centers, temples like Guruvayur are becoming key nodes in building inclusive, clean mobility infrastructure.

The deployment also reflects Bolt.Earth's operational reliability--with zero hardware failures to date--enabled by best-in-class support and 24x7 customer service.

As India's leading EV infrastructure provider, Bolt.Earth supports homes, businesses, and fleets--including Tata, Bajaj, Mahindra, American Express, SAP, Brigade Group, and Sobha Realty--with end-to-end solutions from hardware and installation to software and maintenance.

About Bolt.Earth

Bolt.Earth is India's largest EV charging network, with over 38,000+ charging points across 1,800+ cities, serving 275,000+ active EV users. Its pan-India infrastructure supports 2-, 3-, and 4-wheelers with both standard and fast charging options--ranging from 3.3 kW standard chargers for homes and businesses to 240 kW high-capacity DC chargers for expressways and commercial hubs.

The Bolt.Earth App, enables users to locate chargers, pay digitally, and start charging in seconds--offering a truly seamless "scan, pay, charge" experience. The company also provides a Charger Management System (CMS) for operators, EV charger discovery APIs for app developers, installation, maintenance, and 24x7 customer support for partners and enterprises.

Bolt.Earth is the only vertically integrated EV charging company in India, designing and manufacturing chargers across all power levels entirely in-house. Backed by USV, Version One Ventures, and Prime Venture Partners, Bolt.Earth delivers a full-stack charging ecosystem--hardware, software, services, and support--built indigenously for India's EV future.

For more information, visit: https://bolt.earth/

