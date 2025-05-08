VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 8: Bolt.Earth, India's largest EV charging network, has officially launched the Blaze DC fast charger for electric two- and three-wheelers. Designed to meet the growing demand for faster, more accessible charging, Blaze DC delivers 1% charge per minute--up to 3.5x faster than conventional options.

Unlike retrofitted car chargers, Blaze DC is engineered ground-up for India's two- and three-wheelers. It's universal, OEM-agnostic, and supports both Type 6 and the upcoming Type 7 connectors--ensuring compatibility with over 90% of the fast-charging enabled EVs in the market. It is also India's first universal fast charger built on the BIS-approved national standard-- making it fully compliant, interoperable, and future-ready for nationwide deployment.

For Indian EV riders, "charging anxiety" remains a major barrier--especially for urban commuters who can't afford long breaks. Blaze DC tackles this head-on, offering quick, convenient power-ups that help users swap lengthy waits for seamless rides.

"Blaze DC is substantially faster than any two-wheeler charger in the country. The 12kW variant delivers up to 100 kms of range in just 15 minutes -- with headroom to grow as battery platforms evolve," said Raghav Bharadwaj, CEO of Bolt.Earth. "That's enough to recover 2-4 hours of highway riding at 40-70 kmph in the time it takes for a quick pit stop. Most riders who start around 10:00 a.m. typically pause by noon to grab lunch and recharge--making that 30-minute window the perfect moment to power up. That's the future we're building: charging that fits into your day, not the other way around."

The Blaze DC range includes 3kW, 6kW, and 12kW models. The 3kW variant is designed to run on a standard single-phase connection, requiring no additional rewiring or complex electrical modifications. This allows for straightforward deployment in residential and small commercial settings.

The charger also supports direct upgrades from 3.3kW AC units, enabling faster charging without infrastructure changes--reducing installation time and associated costs.

To minimize downtime and streamline maintenance, Blaze DC is built with a modular architecture. Key components such as the power unit, controller, and communication modules can be replaced on-site. The system includes field-replaceable units (FRUs) to enable faster fault detection and service response.

Initial deployments of Blaze DC have already commenced in Bengaluru, Pune, Kerala, and Hyderabad. Bolt.Earth is working with local partners to expand access across other high-demand EV corridors. EV users can easily locate and access these chargers through the Bolt.Earth EV Charging App, available on both the Play Store and App Store.

As India's leading EV charging solutions provider, Bolt.Earth offers end-to-end infrastructure for homes, businesses, fleets, and brands like Tata, Bajaj, Mahindra, American Express, SAP, Brigade Group, Sobha Realty--from hardware and installation to software and support.

To book a FREE site assessment, visit the Bolt.Earth website or reach out to our team today at support@bolt.earth or +91 84477 46385.

About Bolt.Earth

Bolt.Earth is India's largest EV charging network, with 37K+ charging points across 1,700+ cities, serving 224K+ active EV users. Its extensive charging network supports 2, 3, and 4 wheelers with both standard and fast charging options. The Bolt.Earth charging app, available on Playstore and iOS, makes charging seamless with a simple scan-pay-charge process. Bolt.Earth also offers a Charger Management System (CMS), EV charger discovery APIs for businesses, installation & maintenance support and 24*7 Customer Service.

Bolt.Earth (backed by USV, Version One Ventures, Prime Venture Partners), designs, develops, and manufactures EV charging technology indigenously in India. As the only vertically integrated EV Charging Company in India, Bolt.Earth offers a complete ecosystem of charging hardware, software, and maintenance products and services.

For more information, visit: https://bolt.earth/

