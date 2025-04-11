Bolt Nutrition Enters Quick Commerce Space Through Partnership with Blinkit

SMPL

New Delhi [India], April 11: Evis Healthcare Ltd., the driving force behind the premium fitness supplement brand Bolt Nutrition, is thrilled to announce a game-changing partnership with Blinkit, India's leading quick commerce platform. This collaboration marks Bolt Nutrition's powerful entry into the ultra-fast delivery space, promising fitness enthusiasts in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan the convenience of receiving their essential supplements within a lightning-fast 10-minute window.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Blinkit and bring Bolt Nutrition's high-performance supplements to consumers with unprecedented speed and convenience," stated Vikas Kachhadiya, Founder & Chairman of Evis Healthcare Ltd.

This strategic alliance is designed to bridge the critical gap between immediate fitness needs and instant availability. Recognising the urgency of pre- or post-workout fueling and the rising demand for rapid replenishment, Bolt Nutrition's presence on Blinkit ensures that achieving peak performance is no longer delayed by traditional delivery wait times.

A Comprehensive Fitness Companion

Bolt Nutrition's wide-ranging portfolio is tailored for every fitness journey. From high-quality whey proteins and plant-based alternatives to performance enhancers like BCAAs, creatine, and pre-workouts, they are soon launching a range of premium, high-end wellness products, including fish oil, protein bars, and more. Whether it's a professional athlete or a fitness beginner, Bolt Nutrition stands ready to support all goals with precision and purpose.

Committed to Quality, Built on Trust

Manufactured in GMP- and ISO-certified facilities and made with globally sourced, premium-grade ingredients, Bolt Nutrition's products are the result of rigorous development. Every batch is subjected to third-party testing, ensuring the highest standards of purity, safety, and efficacy. With a steadfast commitment to transparency, the brand proudly upholds a "no proprietary blends" and "no banned substances" policy--so consumers know exactly what fuels their performance.

Empowering Every Workout, Every Day

With Bolt Nutrition now seamlessly available on Blinkit, users across the launch states can access essential fitness supplements within minutes. Whether it's a last-minute pre-workout, post-gym recovery, or an everyday health restock, Bolt ensures that consistency and convenience go hand in hand--making high-performance nutrition more accessible than ever before.

"At Bolt Nutrition, our mission has always been to make premium, science-backed supplements more accessible and transparent. With our launch on Blinkit, we're not just speeding up delivery; we're revolutionising the way fitness is fuelled across India," added Vikas Kachhadiya.

About Evis Healthcare Ltd.

Evis Healthcare Ltd. is a pioneering Indian health and wellness company committed to innovation and quality in healthcare solutions. As the parent company of Bolt Nutrition, Evis is dedicated to promoting health through science-driven products designed for today's active lifestyles.

About Bolt Nutrition

Bolt Nutrition is a premium brand of U.S. origin that places a strong emphasis on quality and efficacy. The brand sources its raw materials directly from the United States, ensuring compliance with stringent international standards. The formulation expertise behind Bolt Nutrition is spearheaded by Vikas Kachhadiya, the Founder and Chairman of Evis Healthcare Ltd. With a robust academic background in pharmaceuticals from Australia, Mr. Kachhadiya brings deep industry knowledge to the table. His vision and leadership have played a pivotal role in positioning Bolt Nutrition as a trusted name in the nutraceutical industry.

