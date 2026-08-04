NewsVoir

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 4: Following its recent entry into the Indian smartphone market, boltt, the homegrown smartphone brand from the house of Fire-Boltt, today announced its partnership with Flipkart as the Title Sponsor for the Freedom Sale 2026. The association marks a strategic milestone for the brand as it accelerates its market entry through one of India's largest e-commerce platforms.

Advertisement

Leveraging Flipkart's nationwide reach through this title sponsorship, boltt aims to establish itself as a trusted homegrown smartphone brand. Through the association, the brand will engage with millions of consumers across metros as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, strengthening its visibility and reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Indian smartphone market.

Advertisement

Backed by the consumer insights, technology expertise, and scale built through Fire-Boltt's connected ecosystem, boltt represents the group's strategic expansion into the smartphone category. The collaboration with Flipkart forms an integral part of the brand's go-to-market strategy, providing a high-impact platform to build early consumer awareness and long-term brand recall in a highly competitive market.

The Freedom Sale 2026 will commence with early access for Flipkart Plus, Black, and VIP members on 7 August, before opening to all consumers on 8 August, and is expected to continue until 15 August. As the Title Sponsor, boltt will have a prominent presence throughout the sale, further strengthening its visibility during one of the country's most anticipated shopping events.

Advertisement

Speaking on the announcement, Arnav Kishore, Founder & CEO, boltt, said, "Partnering with Flipkart for the Freedom Sale 2026 is a significant milestone for boltt as we begin building our presence in the Indian smartphone market. Flipkart has been instrumental in shaping how millions of consumers discover technology, and this association gives us an opportunity to establish the boltt brand on a platform trusted by consumers across the country. We see this as the beginning of a long-term association that will help us build meaningful consumer connections and support our vision of establishing boltt as a trusted homegrown smartphone brand for India."

The partnership underscores boltt's long-term commitment to the Indian smartphone market while providing a powerful platform to build brand awareness and connect with consumers at scale. More details regarding boltt's smartphone journey will be shared in the coming weeks.

About boltt

Boltt is a homegrown smartphone brand from the house of Fire-Boltt, built on the trust of over 4 crore users. Created for India's evolving digital lifestyle, the brand brings together deep consumer insight and a consumer-first approach to design and innovation. BOLTT is focused on delivering dependable, relevant smartphone experiences tailored for modern India.

About Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt is India's No. 1 smartwatch brand and one of the country's leading homegrown consumer technology companies. With a growing ecosystem of connected devices and more than 4 crore users, Fire-Boltt is committed to creating innovative technology products that are accessible, relevant, and designed for Indian consumers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)