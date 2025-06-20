Bombay Chamber DEI Awards 2025 winners announced; DEI Forum drives dialogue on inclusive growth in Corporate India

Bombay Chamber DEI Awards 2025 winners Mumbai: The Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry successfully hosted the third edition of its flagship DEI Forum & Awards 2025 on June 18, 2025, in Mumbai, reinforcing its continued commitment to fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion within corporate India. The winners of the awards were announced at a glittering ceremony at the Taj Santacruz Mumbai. The awards ceremony, which recognised outstanding contributions to DEI across six categories, was underpinned by a transparent and unbiased evaluation process.The event brought together prominent industry leaders, DEI champions, and stakeholders for an engaging and reflective evening focused on inclusive growth and transformative practices.

Advertisement

In her Welcome Address, Pinky Mehta, President, Bombay Chamber and CFO, Aditya Birla Capital said, “As we stand in 2025, India finds itself at a pivotal juncture, where the ideals of inclusivity are not just aspirational but are actively shaping our institutions, workplaces, and communities. It is time now to operationalise DEI beyond policy and poster walls — embedding it into every function, decision and layer of leadership.” One of the evening’s most engaging moments was a Fireside Chat on the theme “Inclusive Leadership: What Does It Really Look Like?” The panel featured four powerhouse leaders Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO of Salesforce South Asia; Dr. Indu Shahani, Founding President and Chancellor of ATLAS SkillTech University; and Mansi Madan Tripathy, Chairperson of the Shell Group of Companies in India and Senior Vice President of Shell Lubricants, APAC and moderator Meenakshi Priyam, Chair, D&I Committee, Bombay Chamber and Sr VP & HR Head - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra.

Welcoming delegates to the Bombay Chamber DEI Forum which was held prior to the Awards, Sandeep Khosla, Director General, Bombay Chamber focused on the Chamber’s rich 189 year history and how it is helping build bridges across industry.

Advertisement

Setting the theme for the Forum, Nikhil Kolur, Partner, Human Capital, Deloitte, said, “Inclusion isn’t policy, it’s muscle memory. Built in small moments, until it becomes who we are.” He spoke about how DEI spends in India’s corporate world have increased by 70%, but that is just 18% of the workspace.

A key segment of the Forum, titled “The Exchange – Part 1,” featured former DEI Award winners - Shell India, Tata Communications and NICHEM Solutions, who shared candid insights into their DEI journeys, outlining both achievements and ongoing challenges in creating inclusive workplaces. The presentations were followed by a participatory group activity where attendees discussed the core enablers of DEI success and the barriers that continue to persist.

Advertisement

The Forum also celebrated the participants of the Chamber’s Mentoring for Enrichment Program 2025, with certificates awarded to both mentors and mentees in recognition of their dedication to fostering inclusive leadership development.

Later in the evening, attendees experienced “Portraits of Progress”, an immersive DEI Gallery Walk that offered reflective installations, storytelling exhibits, and interactive displays designed to prompt dialogue on the evolving nature of work through a DEI lens.

In the session titled “The Exchange – Part 2,” participants came together once more to share their insights from the Gallery Walk and earlier discussions, culminating in the identification of one actionable idea to take back to their own organisations. This session also encouraged peer commitments for continued collaboration and knowledge exchange, ensuring that the day's conversations would translate into tangible action.

Closing the Forum, Meenakshi Priyam, Chair of the Chamber’s D&I Committee and Head of HR – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, offered a powerful reflection: “One of our goals with the DEI Committee was to celebrate progress while also tapping into the collective energy of those driving change. We aimed to create a space where people passionate about DEI could connect and collaborate. Today, we need to reframe the conversation — this isn’t about the cost of DEI, but about the value of inclusive opportunity. While attention to DEI is waning in many parts of the world, Indian corporations are stepping up. Still, challenges remain — especially for MSMEs, who struggle with the resources to implement initiatives like extended maternity leave. We’re trying to build a community of committed individuals who will keep the conversation alive and move the needle in the right direction, because inclusive leadership is not a choice, it’s a necessity.” The winners of the Bombay Chamber DEI Awards 2025 across the categories were: Disability Confidence & Inclusion Award Winner: Capgemini Technology Services India Limited 1st Runner up: Godrej Capital 2nd Runner up: Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited LGBTQIA+ Inclusion Award Winner: Godrej Properties Limited 1st Runner up: Deutsche Bank Group 1st Runner up: Axis Bank Special Mention: Asian Paints Limited Gender Equality Champion Award Winner: Novo Nordisk India Pvt. Ltd.

1st Runner up: Godrej Properties Limited 2nd Runner up: Nestlé India Limited Special Mention: GIA India Laboratory Pvt Ltd.

Impactful DEI Program Award Winner: InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) 1st Runner up: HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited 2nd Runner up: Capgemini Technology Services India Limited Special Award for MSME Winner: HAB Pharmaceutical & Research Ltd.

1st Runner up: Harkesh Rubber LLP DEI Champion Award Winner: Godrej Properties Limited 1st Runner up: Capgemini Technology Services India Limited 2nd Runner up: HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited 2nd Runner up: Indian Hotels Company Limited (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).